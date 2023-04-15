MAGA Joe? | Quarterback Joe Burrow Was Spotted With OBJ Showing Mad Love to Former President Donald Trump At UFC 287

Joe Burrow is enjoying his offseason just like any other NFL player right now. The star quarterback recently attended UFC 287 in Miami with Odell Beckham Jr. The two were spotted exchanging smiles and handshakes with former U.S. President Donald Trump.

It was a brief exchange between the three men, but NFL fans didn’t appreciate their favorite quarterback speaking with America’s favorite villain.

Left: Joe Burrow and Odell Beckham Jr. greeting Trump at UFC 287; Right: Burrow sitting ringside at UFC 287. (Photos: Screenshot from MLFootball Twitter page and Getty Images)

Everybody Hates Trump

Trump recently made history as the first president to be charged with criminal activity. He was indicted on 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree. The indictment stemmed from Trump having his then lawyer Michael Cohen to pay $130,000 to adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2016 to keep quiet about their alleged affair.

The former president has a history of stirring up controversy with his words and actions. He has said racist, sexist and disrespectful things to target specific minority groups in America. In 2018, fans booed him at the College Football National Championship game in Atlanta.

Trump was also booed at game five of the 2019 World Series. Fans repeatedly chanted “Lock Him Up!”

His name also has been mentioned in several rap lyrics. The most popular song about the hatred toward Trump is a song by rap artist YG 2016, “F*** Donald Trump.”

As for Beckham, he has been making his rounds in media headlines. He was spotted in Miami partying with Lamar Jackson at Liv nightclub. He also made headlines on Thursday (April 13) when he officially signed his one-year deal with the Ravens and held a press conference at the team’s facility.

Fans Turning on Joey B

Burrow has been one of the more popular quarterbacks in the NFL since he was drafted in 2020. His nicknames include ‘Joe Cool’, ‘Joe Shiesty’, and ‘Joey B.’ Fans didn’t think he was cool after his Trump encounter, and they let him know about it in the comments.

“This is not cool at all,” one fan wrote.

Another fan wrote,”Low point in their careers I see.”

The Joe Burrow fan club Twitter page wrote, “A picture I never expected to see.”

Couldn’t be my QB — Grimace (@GRlMASS) April 11, 2023

Other fans relished at the opportunity to take a shot at Burrow.

“Ole Joey B had to approach the President this way because he can’t get that invite any other way hahahahah,” wrote a social media user.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise to fans because Burrow and Trump met in 2020 when LSU visited the White House after winning the national championship. Burrow presented him a team jersey. Other LSU football players went viral for their “Get the Gat” TikTok video with former LSU offensive lineman Ben Bordelon’s wife, Gemi Bordelon.