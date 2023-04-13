Odell Beckham Jr. Doesn’t Know If Lamar Jackson Will Be In Baltimore, But The Celebrity WR Says If He Survived Cleveland, He Can Play Anywhere

The Ravens rolled out the red carpet at the press conference to introduce Odell Beckham Jr. to their fan base. The 30-year-old wide receiver hasn’t been on a NFL football field since tearing his ACL in Super Bowl LVI. Now, after sitting out a full season, he has finally found himself a new home.

Odell Beckham Jr. with his son as he signs his new deal (left); Beckham sandwiched between GM Eric DeCosta (right) and coach John Harbaugh (left) while holding his new Ravens jersey. (Photos: Screenshot from Ravens official Twitter)

Odell’s New Deal

According to reports, Beckham and the Ravens agreed on terms for a one-year deal that was announced on April 9. The deal is essentially worth $15 million and could be worth up to $18 million with incentives. It is also reported that his base salary is $1.165 million to fit under the Ravens tight salary cap.

The three-time Pro Bowl wideout reportedly was scheduled to visit the New York Jets on this past Sunday night, but that got canceled after the Ravens announcement. The Jets’ uncertainty with the Aaron Rodgers trade possibly could have affected his decision as well.

The Ravens have their own quarterback issues with Lamar Jackson still not signed to a long-term deal and reluctant to play under the one year non-exclusive franchise tag.

Odell’s Ravens Press Conference

Beckham was asked what influenced his decision to sign with the Ravens. Of course, he said it was Jackson. The two were seen spotted partying in a Miami at LIV nightclub the same night it was announced that Beckham was signing with the Ravens.

“I talked with Lamar while we was out there [Miami] and that’s a better discussion for these two [head coach John Harbaugh and general manager Eric Decosta] of how it’s going to get handled,” said Beckham. “The goal was to come here and have that possibility to play with him, and I am excited about that opportunity.”

He continued, “It is good to be where you are wanted. We’ve had communication since last October, you guys showed me that you wanted me to be here and I was going to be a very big piece to this organization.”

Beckham also discussed the conversation he and his agent had prior to signing with the Ravens.

“It’s the conversations for one. Steve reached out and after that conversation., I remembered texting my agent like ‘I want to be a Raven.’ He had me fired up about the opportunity and the team. I don’t know how to say it, but they showed that they wanted me here,” said Beckham.

His son accompanied him to the press conference, and Beckham was asked a question about the impact he’s had on his life.

“I can’t express what he does for me when I look at him in his eyes. When I haven’t seen him in a couple of hours or had the worst day ever, but he’s at the door like ‘Da-da’ There’s no words to describe that feeling,” said Beckham.

Beckham was also asked about reuniting with new offensive coordinator Todd Monken.

“We had a great relationship in Cleveland, to be honest. You know certain situations just weren’t are for people, its not anyone’s fault or anything that happens, just life goes that way. Things just doesn’t work out the way you want them too, but we had great rapport there and great communication. … I have nothing but love for him,” he explained.

Overall, Beckham seems to be happy and ready to get to work with his new team.