Lamar Jackson And Odell Beckham Jr. On Social Media Poppin’ Bottles at The Club | Drama Kings Stirring The Pot Or Message For Baltimore Ravens Fans?

Two-time All-Pro WR Odell Beckham Jr. has found a new home. According to reports, the Super Bowl champion has agreed to terms on a one-year deal worth up to $18 million with the Baltimore Ravens. Does this mean the Ravens will finally sign QB Lamar Jackson to a long-term deal? Jackson and OBJ were seen out celebrating on Sunday night.

Maybe it’s just two dudes enjoying a night out?

Lamar and OBJ celebrated being teammates last night. Wasting no time #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/2dXMIs77hu — Cordell Woodland (@CordellWoodland) April 10, 2023

Partying On South Beach?

OBJ and Jackson were spotted out at the famed Prime 112 in Miami, Florida, and the two dined until 1:45 a.m. with a group of about seven people.

According to TMZ, the two were then spotted at LIV nightclub and the club hostess was showing a “Welcome Lamar & OBJ” sign.

Of course Ravens fans are hoping for the best and envisioning Jackson throwing TDs to OBJ this fall on their way to a Super Bowl run. But a lot has to happen before that can become a reality.

The Ravens and Jackson have been unable to work out a contract extension. In March the team placed a nonexclusive franchise tag on Jackson, giving him the right to negotiate with other teams, and themselves the right to match any offer.

What’s Lamar’s Status?

Early last month, the former league MVP asked to be traded.

The Ravens have until July 17 to sign Jackson to a long-term deal, but if that doesn’t happen, Jackson will earn $32.4 million next season. It would have been $45 million if they gave him the exclusive tag. If they don’t trade him first.

Unlikely now, given the team just signed OBJ, right?

Locking up young MVP-caliber QBs is a no-brainer for every team in this league. Teams will even heap hefty sums of money on bad QBs because of the importance of the position.

OBJ Is That Dude

OBJ spent last season as a free agent, recovering from a torn ACL that he suffered while helping the Los Angeles Rams win Super Bowl LVI.

Several teams wanted to sign him last season but he opted to focus on recovery. A year off from the game not only allowed him ample time to recover, but also allowed his body to not get battered and bruised for 12 months.

OBJ was a headline maker over eight seasons with the New York Giants, Cleveland Browns, and Rams, racking up 7,367 yards and 56 touchdowns since he entered the league in 2014. He averages 13.9 yards per reception, and at 30 has plenty left in the tank.

New Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken should be chomping at the bit to devise schemes and formations for an offense featuring Jackson and OBJ. Given both players’ football IQs and immense athletic abilities.

“I really like Odell. Odell is super athletic, twitchy. [He] really likes football. I really did [like him],” Monken said at his introductory press conference in February. “I think he’s tremendously skilled, and I like his personality. He likes to compete.”

What’s not to like? Most coordinators would kill for this kind of talent.

But first things first. The Ravens need to show Jackson that he is their priority and they are committed to him long-term with the dollars.