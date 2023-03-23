Odell Beckham Jr. Won’t Be Low Balled | Says $20M Salary Request Rumor Is False, But He Definitely ‘AINT’ Playing For $4M

Odell Beckham Jr. is looking forward to making an NFL comeback but informs teams that his price tag for his services isn’t cheap.

Does Odell Beckham Jr. Want $20M To Play?

It was rumored last season that the 30-year-old star wide receiver wanted a contract of $15-$20 million per year, according to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio. He failed to reach a deal with any team and sat out the whole 2022 season.

Odell Beckham Jr. standing courtside of Lakers-Heat game in Miami. (Photo: Getty Images)

What Happened With The Cowboys?

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones took a liking to Beckham when the two meet last season. He also visited the Bills and Giants but none of the three teams signed the aging receiver. The Cowboys showed they have completely moved on from him with their recent trade for Brandin Cooks.

Now, it seems Beckham will have trouble finding a home coming off his second torn ACL. He has broken his silence about his asking price after his workout in Arizona on March 11 in front of representatives from 12 NFL teams.

OBJ Says He Never Asked For $20M

“I’m just so confused where the quote is from me that said I want 20……..all I’m saying is 4 AINT enough,” wrote Beckham on his personal Twitter account on March 18.

According to reports, Beckham will likely have to take a one-year prove-it deal that would possibly set him up for a bigger multi-year deal after the 2023 season.

Before he tore his ACL in Super Bowl LVI, Beckham was having a bounce-back run in the 2022 NFL postseason. He had 21 receptions for 288 yards and two receiving touchdowns (one in Super Bowl). He also averaged 72 yards per game during the Rams’ postseason run en route to their Super Bowl title.

With the Cowboys out of the mix for Beckham’s services, there are still a few teams that could be possible landing spots.

Other Landing Spots For OBJ

The Titans have still yet to fill the void of A.J. Brown when they traded the Pro Bowl receiver to the Eagles last offseason. The only concern is that Beckham is viewed as a second receiver that is complementary and should not be a team’s top target.

The Cardinals are looking to move DeAndre Hopkins, and Beckham could join a talented receiver room that consist of Robbie Anderson and Marquise Brown. Neither Brown or Robinson are considered top targets for the Cardinals, but adding Beckham could give them depth. The only problem is that starting quarterback Kyler Murray will likely miss the majority of the season with a torn ACL he suffered in December.

The Bills are still in play and would make the most sense for him entering his 30s. He would have a established quarterback in Josh Allen, a clear No. 1 option with Stefon Diggs, and talented roster. He wouldn’t get the money he desired with the Bills because they currently have about $5 million in cap space, according to Spotrac. The NFL draft has also yet to take place.

The Chiefs, Raiders and Vikings could all use help in their respective receiver rooms as well. It seems though Beckham will have to wait until after the NFL draft before a team will seriously consider signing him.