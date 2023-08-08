“You Changed My Life Forever Man” | Ravens WR Odell Beckham Jr. Shows Admiration For Former Coach Sean McVay

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., is aiming to return to form in the 2023 season. The dynamic playmaker hasn’t played a single down since tearing his ACL in Super Bowl 56.

Since then, the 2014 Offensive Rookie of the Year has been working to get back on the gridiron. While Beckham now is a member of the Ravens, he’s still very fond of his head coach during his time with the Rams, Sean McVay.

Beckham displayed his admiration for McVay in a tweet to the coach after seeing his appearance on “The Pivot” podcast.

“Coach McVay, you changed my life forever man. Grateful, I had that experience with u, single-handedly changed my life. Love and miss them boys over there, can’t wait to whoop u and Coach Rah (defensive coordinator Raheem Morris when the Rams play at Baltimore on December 10) this year.”

Strong words from OBJ, but as most players who’ve played for McVay and/or Morris say, they’re definitely players’ coaches.

OBJ: 'You Changed My Life!' #Ravens' Beckham Message to #Rams' Sean McVay https://t.co/2fYk6mlsCA — Raven Country on FanNation (@RavenCountryFN) August 6, 2023

McVay Kept It 100 With OBJ

From the time the Rams signed Beckham he says McVay was always up front and direct with him. He and the GM Les Snead were in the room when they revealed to Beckham that his physical revealed he didn’t have an ACL.

That could’ve voided any deal, but Beckham agreed to play on the knee until it gave out, and McVay wanted him on the team. That’s pretty sums up their relationship, one they both cherish.

“I love that guy,” McVay told “The Pivot” podcast. “I always feel like the people that shine the brightest, when the stage is as big as possible, like no moment is ever too big, he’s the kind of guy that comes to mind. I thought he played his best football in those most important moments.” “We talk about competitive greatness all the time. He’s one of the epitomes of competitive greatness,” McVay added.

Before signing with the @RamsNFL in 2021 Sean McVay & their medical staff informed @obj , “you don’t have an ACL”.



Beckham Jr. answered without hesitation…



“We’re going til the wheels fall off!” -OBJ



The Rams would go on to win the Super Bowl, & Beckham Jr. played a major… pic.twitter.com/0996tHnF1e — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) August 5, 2023

Beckham helped lead the Rams to a Super Bowl that season. And if not for his injury in that game he was likely to win Super Bowl MVP.

Beckham Implied 2023 Could Be Final NFL Season

In July, Beckham told The Athletic’s Dan Pompei that he’s gonna view 2023 as his final season in the NFL. The three-time Pro Bowl player also said he’s gonna give it his all and pretty much let the chips fall where they may.

The Ravens signed OBJ to a one-year deal worth as much as $18 million, with $15 million guaranteed. They hope he has one more dynamic season in him playing alongside superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson.