Lamar Jackson Got The Bag But He’s Not Quite Ready To Rejoin Ravens | Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken Understands Who’s Calling The Shots

One week after signing that big five-year, $260 million deal with the Baltimore Ravens, making him the highest-paid player in the league, franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson is a no-show at the team’s voluntary workout program. Instead the offense was led by backup quarterbacks Tyler Huntley and Anthony Brown, and while it is all voluntary and over 60 percent of the veterans aren’t in attendance, Jackson’s decision seemed to catch some by surprise.

From the sounds of it, first-year offensive coordinator Todd Monken is saying all the right things about the guy who’s gonna run his offense, but you know he wants him there. If for nothing else to begin to implement the scheme and verbiage that comes along with it.

“I know Lamar is working hard,” Monken told reporters this week. “I know the guys that aren’t here are working hard; they’re pros. When they’re here, they’re here. We look forward to getting them here and getting them up to speed to what were doing offensively. I think that’s probably the biggest challenge, but it’s football. When they get here, they get here, and we’ll get them up to speed.”

Sounds like Monken is trying to deflect from veterans not being in attendance, and he sounds as if he doesn’t want to be asked about it every day.

Jackson Wasn’t The Only Offensive Starter Not In Attendance

Jackson wasn’t the only projected offensive starter that didn’t show. Newly signed wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., former All-Pro tackle Ronnie Stanley, and starting tailback J.L. Dobbins also were missing.

Monken kept it short and sweet about what he thinks will happen going forward with player attendance.

“I do think that we’ll be able to get those guys here in a short amount of time,” Monken said. “But until that happens, we’ll get up to speed with the guys we have.

Fans Come For Jackson For Not Being In Attendance

After 27 long months of rocky negotiations, the team and Jackson finally got a deal done that paid the former NFL MVP a record $72.5 million signing bonus. He’ll receive $156 million in total over three years, which is the most in the NFL.

While Jackson didn’t commit to be in attendance for the voluntary OTAs, which begin May 22, some fans believe he should be there now.

One fan tweeted ….

“People love to scream, but they’re VOLUNTARY! I want my players to attend every opportunity they have to get better together, especially the QB (especially the highest paid one).” Another fan tweeted …. “New offense, new receivers, gigantic contract— Lamar should be there.”

With all that being said, Jackson did say this. “I’m going to be in soon. I’ll be here soon.”

We shall see. The real show doesn’t start until LJ8 is in the building taking snaps behind center and everyone knows it.