Baltimore Ravens Signing Injury-Prone Odell Beckham Jr. For $18M Seems Like A Desperation Move To Appease Lamar Jackson’s Eccentric Contract Demands

Easter Sunday brought a huge surprise in the Baltimore Ravens signing free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to a one-year deal worth up to $18 million total and $15 million guaranteed. The deal comes on the heels of Beckham reportedly expected to visit the New York Jets on Monday. Now that meeting won’t take place, and the Ravens can try to mend their broken relationship with franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Was Signing OBJ A Desperation Move?

Beckham’s career has been injury riddled with some successes sprinkled in between since 2019, his first year in Cleveland. $18M is a huge bag to commit to an “if” but desperate times calls for desperate measures.

The move gives the Ravens wide receiver room a real jolt and brings some pop to a pretty dormant offense, minus Jackson’s exceptional playmaking. The Beckham news is huge for the former three-time Pro Bowl wideout, who’s been trying to get back since tearing his ACL in Super Bowl 56 as a member of the Rams.

Last week Beckham told CBS Sports NFL Insider Josina Anderson about his meeting with the Ravens.

Sources: The #Ravens are giving WR Odell Beckham Jr. a 1-year deal worth up to $18M, per me, @MikeGarafolo and @TomPelissero. A weapon for Baltimore’s QB. pic.twitter.com/q9F8wBT19A — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 9, 2023

“The love was there. Lot of people and teams I bumped into,” Beckham Jr. said.

Beckham’s signing is the Ravens’ second this offseason in an effort to woo starting QB Lamar Jackson into signing his franchise tag tender, and possibly try again to work out a long-term deal.

Jackson And Beckham Have Talked Often This Offseason

Per NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Jackson and Beckham have talked about the possibility of teaming up in “Charm City” pretty regularly during Beckham’s free agency tour.

It only took a couple hours after reaching a deal with Baltimore for Odell Beckham Jr. to make his first connection with Lamar Jackson as a Raven.



Jackson posted this screenshot of him FaceTiming with OBJ on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/ZruCqePge4 — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) April 10, 2023

It’s a great move by Ravens GM Eric DeCosta, who will now turn his attention to getting things sorted out with Jackson. New offensive coordinator Todd Monken is probably smiling as well, as he’s a guy who wants to throw the football around the yard. But again all of this is contingent on Jackson playing next year under his current franchise tag or at least signing it first so the two sides can begin to work on a deal. It’s easier said than done when you consider Jackson requested a trade from the team on March 2.

Ravens WR Room Should Be Much Better

Sunday’s announcement of Beckham agreeing to terms comes on the heels of the team signing former Raiders wideout Nelson Agholar to a free agent deal. The wide receiver room that’s long been considered a weak link has gotten upgraded significantly this offseason.

As a whole the Ravens offense should be much more dynamic, but none of that matters if the maestro isn’t under center come September 2023.

As of now Jackson can’t play for anyone else, but he could opt to sit out if a deal isn’t met. No matter what happens, the Beckham signing makes this even more of a fluid situation.

