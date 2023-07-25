“I’m Thinking Like This Is My Last Year” | Is Ravens WR Odell Beckham Jr. Going To Retire At Season’s End? Will He Even Play?

The Baltimore Ravens signed wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., to a one-year, $15 million guaranteed deal, with incentives to make it $18 million if reached.

The former LSU standout and 2014 Offensive Rookie of the Year hasn’t played an NFL game since Feb. 13, 2022, in Super Bowl 56, when he reportedly tore his ACL for the second time in his career.

Now back and looking to lead a struggling Ravens passing game this season, the talented but at times mercurial Beckham sounds like he could ride off into the sunset when this season ends.

During a recent interview with The Athletic, where Beckham detailed the struggles of his recovery both mentally and physically, the once dynamic game-breaker mentioned the word retirement.

"I'm thinking like this is my last year. I'm going to give it my all this year," Odell Beckham Jr. said.



"And then if something happens after that, we can go from there."



Will 2023 Be Beckham’s Swan Song?

Since his arrival in the NFL, Beckham has been full of surprises. He threw everyone for a loop when he told reporters at his Ravens introductory presser that his ACL was torn before the Super Bowl but he pushed through the season until the knee couldn’t go anymore.

Now he mentions retirement.

Beckham also said he strongly contemplated retiring before deciding to return this season.

“I went through a lot the last couple of years, and I thought it was over,” Beckham told The Athletic, speaking about his rehab. “I didn’t want to get back up on the horse and do the same song and dance all over again.”

Ravens Need Beckham To Lead Receiver Room

The Ravens took a chance on OBJ in part to appease star quarterback Lamar Jackson, who really hasn’t had a topflight wideout to throw to during his four seasons as the team’s full-time starter.

In fact, Jackson’s best weapon has been All-Pro tight end Mark Andrews, and while that probably won’t change much, Beckham is an upgrade.

If OBJ can stay healthy — and that’s a big if — the Ravens have the talent and coaching to make a run in the postseason.