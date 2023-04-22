Ravens WR Odell Beckham Jr. Named In Assault, He Declares Innocence. What Does Venue Owner Say?

Reports this week say Baltimore Ravens WR Odell Beckham Jr. has been named as a suspect in an assault investigation. A woman went to police and claimed the WR put his hands around her neck at Los Angeles hotspot Delilah. OBJ denies the allegations and the owner of Delilah has reviewed the footage and couldn’t find anything.

“We were contacted about an investigation and reviewed the videos, the claim is false,” Delilah owner John Terzian told TMZ. “There is no evidence of this person even being in the area where she claims the incident occurred.”

What Happened At Delilah?

A representative for OBJ told TMZ they weren’t aware of any investigation and have not been contacted by police. They also denied the Pro Bowl WR did anything wrong at Delilah.

Resiliency will

Be my story. — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) April 14, 2023

Right now this is an allegation, and while the mere absence of video evidence doesn’t totally invalidate the claim, it does cast doubt on its veracity.

If the alleged victim says an incident occurred in a specific area of the venue where there are cameras, and the video from that time period can’t corroborate her presence, that is an issue.

Again, it doesn’t invalidate. Maybe it occurred somewhere else at the establishment. But it wasn’t where she originally alleged.

Delilah is where ex-NFL player and then NFL Network analyst Willie McGinest committed assault in 2022 that was captured on camera. That led to his arrest, a felony charge, and he lost his job with the NFL Network.

Police are still investigating the alleged incident with OBJ. Stay tuned.

Meanwhile OBJ recently signed a one-year deal with the Ravens and hopes to be catching passes from QB Lamar Jackson this fall.

The two were seen celebrating in Miami earlier this month.

What’s Going On With Lamar?

The Ravens and Jackson have been unable to work out a contract extension. In March the team placed a nonexclusive franchise tag on Jackson, giving him the right to negotiate with other teams and themselves the right to match any offer.

Early last month, the former league MVP asked to be traded.

The Ravens have until July 17 to sign Jackson to a long-term deal, but if that doesn’t happen Jackson will earn $32.4 million next season. It would have been $45 million if they gave him the exclusive tag. If they don’t trade him first.

Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts just signed a five-year, $255 million deal with $179 million guaranteed.

Jackson, who is negotiating without an agent, is rumored to have turned down contracts with $200 million in guarantees, according to ESPN.

As teams begin offseason workouts, the NFL draft approaches, and training camps open, the pressure to have Jackson in the building will mount.

OBJ Is That Dude

OBJ spent last season as a free agent, recovering from a torn ACL that he suffered while helping the Los Angeles Rams win Super Bowl LVI.

Several teams wanted to sign him last season, but he opted to focus on recovery. A year off from the game not only allowed him ample time to recover but also allowed his body to not get battered and bruised for 12 months.

OBJ was a headline maker over eight seasons with the New York Giants, Cleveland Browns, and Rams, racking up 7,367 yards and 56 touchdowns since he entered the league in 2014. He averages 13.9 yards per reception, and at 30 has plenty left in the tank.