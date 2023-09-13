Kim Kardashian Back To Dating Ballers? | Streets Say She and Odell Beckham Jr. Are Boo’d Up

Reality television star and businesswoman Kim Kardashian is allegedly dating ballers again. Rumor has it she and Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. are an item. According to reports, the two have been spending time together recently, and it looks like things are progressing.

Spending Time With Kim K

“He plays for the Baltimore Ravens, so that was East Coast,” a source told The Mirror. “Yeah, they’ve been hanging out. I don’t have any other information, that is who she has been hanging out with of late and I say very recently, without giving away too much information that I’m not supposed to give away. They were hanging out very recently.”

OBJ Back On The Field With The Ravens

OBJ took the field last Sunday against the Houston Texans for the first time in 574 days. He only had two catches for 37 yards in the 25-9 Ravens victory. But before the game he acknowledged the importance of getting back on the field playing the game he loves.

“The whole thing feels like a reset for me,” Beckham said. “There’s been a lot of like déjà vu moments of little things happened. It just kind of feels reminiscent of my rookie year in a sense — just the feeling of the excitement that I have to play football and just a new opportunity, a new life. So I don’t know what to expect, but I’m excited.”

After the game OBJ said the team’s offensive performance was undercooked.

“It was an undercooked appetizer,” Beckham said. “It was an ugly win. It’s the first game; it’s a long season. I don’t think anybody [has] won a Super Bowl in Week 1. So, we’ve got a lot of work ahead of us.”

While OBJ and the rest of the offense works to get on track, we’ll take notice if the SKIMS founder and star of “The Kardashians” Hulu series is seen at home games in Baltimore or at any road games.

Kardashian resides in Calabasas, California, and shares joint legal custody of her four children with hip-hop mogul Kanye West.

The Ravens will be in Northern California to play the San Francisco 49ers on Nov. 26. That’s a short flight.

The Ravens will be back in California, a bit closer to Kardashian’s home, on Christmas, when they take on the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

Stay tuned, as there will likely be more to this story in the weeks and months ahead.