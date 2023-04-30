Kim Kardashian Wears “Kendall’s Starting Five” T-Shirt About Her Sister’s Many Basketball Boos, But Kimmy K Also Has A Sports Body Count

In a trailer for season 3 of The Kardashians, Kim can be seen wearing a T-shirt that reads, “Kendall’s Starting Five.” That’s in reference to the NBA players her younger sister Kendall have dated. A list which includes the likes of Devin Booker, Ben Simmons, Kyle Kuzma, D’Angelo Russell, Jordan Clarkson, and even Chandler Parsons. Her longest tenured relationship being the aforementioned Booker, which ended last June.

The joke by Kim seems a bit odd, considering she’s dated her share of professional athletes like Reggie Bush herself. She just recently divorced music and fashion mogul Kanye West.

Sister Khloe has also had her share of professional athletes herself, once married to former Lakers player Lamar Odom. She also dated Sixers superstar James Harden, and has her two children with current Lakers big man Tristan Thompson. So while Kim’s shirt is meant to be funny, Kendall is hardly the only one to date athletes.

Kardashian Curse Was A Real Thing

Over the years the Kardashians have been blamed for their counterparts’ failures on the court or field. And while there’s no way to prove it, fans often ran with the narrative when those players didn’t play well or their teams lost. In 2021, Kendall expressed her dislike for constantly being blamed for that. She expressed her feelings during the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians Reunion” show.

“What I don’t like about this narrative is that the blame is on us. Like, I think that they need to put the — the men need to take that responsibility, you know what I mean?” “I think that we’re all extremely giving and caring and loving women,” Kendall added. “And, when there is is a man in our lives we like, give everything to them and as a family, we all love them so much.” “Factually it doesn’t add up.”

Family Will Always Turn Things Into Business Opportunity

First and foremost, the Kardashians are businesswomen, and while the shirt is a joke, it’s also another way for them to rake in some cash. The shirt, which features the aforementioned Booker, Simmons, Clarkson, Kuzma and Blake Griffin is being sold on Etsy, a popular site that sells vintage items, among many other things.

You don’t become as successful as the Kardashians have without taking advantage of any opportunity to make some cold hard cash. And like them or not, they rarely miss at the chance.

