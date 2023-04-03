He’s In The Life Saving Business Now | Ex-Lakers Champ Lamar Odom Invests In California Rehab Centers

Ex-Los Angeles Lakers champion Lamar Odom is investing in drug rehab facilities in southern California. The former Sixth Man of the Year partnered with Christian hip-hop artist Dontae Ralston and former Hall of Fame skateboarder Dennis Martinez to acquire the facilities in San Diego, El Cajon and Lemon Grove.

The drug treatment centers will be called “Odom Wellness Treatment Centers” — and according to his reps Odom will be “highly involved” with the patients at the facilities. The recovering addict said he is “ready to start saving lives.”

“He wants to help everyone he can,” Odom’s rep told TMZ. “He is thankful that he was given a second chance at his life and feels his destiny is to help others.”

Odom Knows The Rough Road Of Recovery

A noble pursuit that will hopefully be executed well and help many people for years to come.

Odom nearly died back in 2015 after an incident at the Love Ranch South in Pahrump, Nevada. He was found unconscious after a drug overdose. He said he suffered several strokes and heart attacks in a coma as a result of the episode.

Earlier this year in a documentary Odom accused the late brothel’s owner, Dennis Hof, of plying him with pills and trying to kill him. Though Odom was not sure why Hof allegedly wanted him dead.

Odom, by all accounts, is working hard to maintain his sobriety. Investing in rehab centers to help others seems like a positive activity and environment to allow him to maintain his sobriety.

It is unclear how Odom will be involved, as it’s important that licensed and trained professionals lead the recovery efforts. Though his first hand experience and testimonials will likely be valuable as part of a larger program established by the professionals.

Over the last several years, Odom has released a documentary, “Lamar Odom: Reborn,” detailing his experimentation with psychedelics to treat his depression and drug addiction. He’s been very open and honest about his addictions and the depths to which he sunk and what he hopes people will learn from it.

The afore mentioned documentary, “TMZ Presents: Lamar Odom: Sex, Drugs & Kardashians,” revealed many truths about Odom’s life. The former baller went in depth on his battles with sex and drug addiction, his failed marriage to reality television star Khloé Kardashian, and that he wants her back.

Kardashian was involved with another baller, Tristan Thompson, after her divorce from Odom.

Thompson cheated on Kardashian numerous times over their five-year relationship. The share two children, a boy and a girl.

Odom Was A Baller

Odom was selected fourth overall in the 1999 NBA draft by the Los Angeles Clippers. He played 14 seasons in the league, was a two-time champion with the Los Angeles Lakers, and was Sixth Man of the Year in 2011.

He played collegiately at Rhode Island for one year (1998-1999), where he was named Atlantic-10 Rookie of the Year. This following a distinguished prep career where Odom played for legendary New York City high school Christ The King. He was a two-time Parade All-American and the Parade Player of the Year in 1997.