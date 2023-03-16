Photo Of Suns Star Devin Booker And Actress Jenna Ortega’s “Date Night” Allegedly Fake | Considering His Track Record, Twitter Thinks Its Real

It seems as though Devin Booker is starting to make his rounds in the entertainment dating pool. The Suns star shooting guard was recently spotted on a date with actress Jenna Ortega.

Booker previously dated Kendall Jenner for two years before the the couple called it quits last year. He hasn’t been linked to anyone new until recently.

Devin Booker during Suns game, Jenna Ortega on red carpet of “Scream VI” premiere. (Photos: Getty Images)

Ortega confirmed in a interview with Elle Magazine earlier this month that she is not romantically involved with anyone. This is not her first time having a rumored celebrity love interest. She’s previously been linked to actor Asher Angel and singer Jacob Sartorius, but denied dating both men.

Who Is Jenna Ortega?

The young actress got her start on Disney Channel with the show “Stuck In the Middle” in 2016. She now currently stars on the Netflix show “Wednesday.” She has also appeared on other Netflix shows such as “You.”

Ortega big-screen movie appearances include “The Fallout,” the new “Scream VI” released this month, and the upcoming “X” horror film.

“Maybe I am too obsessed with my work, but the idea of relationships stresses me out,” Ortega said in her interview to Elle magazine. “And also being that vulnerable with someone and having to get to know someone that well and having someone see you for all that you are. … My brain knows that I don’t need to think about that right now.”

The 20-year-old seems to be focused on her career right now and not finding love.

False or Fiction?

The photo of Booker and Ortega was first posted by the infamous Twitter page Buttcrack Sports. The photo had a TMZ watermark on it, but the Twitter page that posted the photo is known for creating false narratives to start social media debates.

Devin Booker and Jenna Ortega were seen having dinner together last night 👀 pic.twitter.com/kz6Qc8yTpk — Buttcrack Sports (@ButtCrackSports) March 14, 2023

Fans on social media took it pretty seriously, just like when the page had the Twitter community fooled that female rapper Ice Spice and Warriors young star Jordan Poole were dating.

The photo has a little over 19 million views and 95K likes on Twitter. Men in the comments also seemed to be devastated and heartbroken by the news.

“All 280 characters of pure pain (crying emoji),” said one comment.

“It should’ve been me.”

Other fans called out the page and even put a side-by-side of the two photoshopped pictures.

Neither Booker or Ortega has come out to confirm or deny the rumors, but it is noted that no credible media source has confirmed the dating rumors between the two.

The 26-year-old basketball star probably doesn’t have time for much of social media these days with the NBA season coming to a conclusion and the playoffs starting soon. The Suns are now tied with the Nuggets for the third-best odds to win the NBA Finals this year after they acquired Kevin Durant before the trade deadline.

