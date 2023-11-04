“Me And Brad Are Still Brothers” | John Wall Wants To Get With The Phoenix Suns And Reuniting With Bradley Beal

Former Washington Wizards star John Wall spent the first half of the 2022-23 with the Los Angeles Clippers, but was traded to the Houston Rockets at the trade deadline, and subsequently released three days later. The former Kentucky standout and 2011 No. 1 overall pick is hoping for another shot in the league following an injury marred final few seasons in Washington.

During his time with the Wizards, he and then shooting guard Bradley Beal became one of the best backcourts in the NBA.

In December 2020, Wall was dealt to the Houston Rockets in exchange for guard Russell Westbrook. Many believe the Wizards’ decision to make Beal the new franchise player would cause a rift in their very solid friendship. That was the furthest from the truth, as to this day both are still good friends, and in fact Wall recently mentioned that he’d love the opportunity to play with him again as a member of the Phoenix Suns.





Wall Open To A Beal Reunion

During a recent appearance on the “Run It Back” show on FanDuel TV with NBA insider Shams Charania, Wall opened up about Beal and the Suns with Beal currently out with injury and having not played yet this season.

“Just getting on the court, most importantly throughout the league, is staying healthy,” Wall said about Beal and Phoenix. “Just seeing how they gel together.”

With Beal out and star guard Devin Booker in and out of the lineup to start the season, the onus is on Kevin Durant to carry the load. One area the Suns could use some help is at the point guard position. In his interview Wall let it be known that he certainly is open to reuniting.

“Me and Brad are still brothers,” Wall said about a possible reunion. “If I could join their team for sure I would love that.”

Will The Suns Pull The Trigger This Time?

In March of last season the belief around the league was the Suns might add Wall after he was released by the Rockets. At the time the Suns didn’t make the move with Chris Paul running the show. This time around there is no Paul, so signing the now-33-year-old might be the move, because it would allow the aforementioned Durant, Booker and Beal to do what they do best.

And that’s get buckets, while making teammates better at times, and not focusing solely on that by being the lead guard or point forward. While Wall’s athleticism isn’t what it once was, he’s still cerebral enough to run the show if called upon.