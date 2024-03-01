Devin Booker’s Nike Book 1 Colorway Debut Sells Out In Two Minutes | He Modeled The Performance Sneaker After His $500K Classic Car Collection 

Devin Booker is one of the young stars of the NBA, and the 27-year-old is a top 10 NBA scorer averaging 27.5 points per game for a Phoenix Suns team who are considered NBA championship contenders.

Booker’s on-again, off-again relationship with Kendall Jenner of the infamous Kardashian clan has also elevated his cool points, profile and brand with non-basketball fans.

There’s no better proof of Booker’s growing popularity than the rollout of his first signature sneaker on Thursday. If you blinked, you might have missed it as the Nike Book 1 “Mirage” V2 colorways sold out within minutes online.

"Too excited about it. Nike just told me the shoe sold out in 2 or 3 minutes I think.”



Devin Booker on Book 1 as it's on displays in Indy #NBAAllStarWeekend.



"It’s surreal to see the billboards, especially the one that’s on the Hyatt Place."



"Too excited about it. Nike just told me the shoe sold out in 2 or 3 minutes I think."

"It's surreal to see the billboards, especially the one that's on the Hyatt Place."

Nike underestimated the demand for these sneakers clearly, because the first mini-launch in December was a laughable 500 pairs, which vanished, and the All-Star weekend batch disappeared quickly as well.

Today’s drop (Feb. 29, 2024) also sold out in minutes and now fans are forced to search for The ‘Mirage’ colorway, which was an affordable $140 on shelves, but currently has an average resale price of $195 on the sneaker resale on websites like StockX.

Booker’s shoe was plastered on billboards and signs all over Indianapolis, during NBA All-Star Weekend. Though the launch was a success, there were many upset fans who didn’t get a chance to grab a pair of Booker’s debut kicks.

NBA star Devin Booker’s debut Nike Book 1 sneaker sells out in minutes every time Nike drops a new batch. (Photo: Nike)

Even Booker commented on the issues plaguing his sneaker line, and Nike is reportedly working to repair the narrative surrounding the model with new commercials.

The All-Star guard said, “It’s kind of surreal to see the billboard. It’s a special time for me and my family, just a part of the brand.”

According to Nike’s product description, the shoe features “leather accents highlighting a super smooth upper and a speedy yet cushioned ride; this design can help you explore the spaces created by your piercing footwork and hungry hooper soul.”

Devon Booker Designed Debut Nike Colorway After Classic Car Collection Worth $500K

Booker was asked what his favorite performance aspect of the shoe was, and he said, “It’s a classic shoe but all of the performance is in the inside, so I modeled it after a lot of my classic cars.”

DBook has a luxurious car collection with a fleet of classic vehicles valued at nearly $500,000.

The sharp-shooter and socialite has owned cars from various brands such as Audi, Buick, Chevrolet, Land Rover, Ferrari, Lamborghini, McLaren, and even Porsch.

Booker has a couple of classic Impalas, worth $100K a piece with all of the new installations. His most famous Impala is known as “Pretty Penny,” The 1959 classic was iconic on America’s streets in the 1960s and Booker made a memorable entrance for Game 1 of the 2021 NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks in the vehicle.

Devin Booker has a classic car collection worth $500K, including a couple of classic Impalas, worth $100K a piece. (Photo: Instagram)

Devin Booker’s Star Is Rising

The Suns are in fifth place in a loaded Western Conference, with their eyes set on finishing in the top three entering the playoffs, following a 123-113 win over the L.A. Lakers in their last game on Feb. 25.

Booker had a well-rounded game with 21 points, three boards and nine assists to pace the squad that he shares with Kevin Durant.

His brand is booming, and Book is a player in high demand.