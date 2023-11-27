Devin Booker’s MSG Game Winner To Extend Phoenix Suns’ Winning Streak To Seven Was His Emphatic Arrival As Legit MVP Candidate

Devin Booker hit the game-winning three on Sunday at Madison Square Garden as his Phoenix Suns defeated the New York Knicks 116-113. Book finished with 28 points and 11 assists, and was a team-high +15.

He also finished off a nice stretch that earned him Western Conference Player of the Week honors. Despite only playing nine of a possible 17 games, Book is a legitimate MVP candidate.

“When I’m here in the summer and I get the chance to drive by MSG, it just gives you a certain feeling,” said Booker. “It’s a shot that I’ve imagined in my head multiple times.”

Suns Are On A Roll

The Suns along with the Orlando Magic are the hottest teams in the NBA. They’ve won seven straight and are third in the Western Conference. Their offense is ranked seventh in the league and they are eighth in aNET rating.

One of the questions before the season for the Suns was who would be the team’s point guard. Positions are antiquated in today’s game. But the question really was asking who would be the lead ball handler responsible for getting the team into good actions, especially late in games.

The Suns had one of the best table setters and organizers in league history the last few seasons in Chris Paul. Those are big shoes to fill. But it’s clear Book learned from the “point God.”

Devin Booker Is That Dude

Book is averaging 29 points and just under nine assists per game on 49/43/91 shooting splits, with a 3:1 assist to turnover ratio. Given his other duties as a scorer, that’s excellent ball from the nine year pro. He’s sixth in the league in EPM at +6.2 and in the 99th percentile in percent of teammate makes assisted while on the floor.

The Suns’ offense and rotation hums when Book is on the floor with his teammate and another MVP candidate in Kevin Durant, who at 35 is still putting up elite-level production.

This is all without their third star, Bradley Beal.

The Suns were always going to be an offensive juggernaut with Book and KD; Beal makes them almost impossible to guard.

But as the lead guard, Book makes KD’s and eventually Beal’s jobs easier. Rotations make more sense and head coach Frank Vogel can always have two of his three on the floor at all times.

The big question for the Suns and any MVP chances is health. Booker already has missed eight games and KD has missed the last two.

Health is also the biggest concern when it comes to title chances. Their trio has yet to play a regular season game together and we are approaching December and the quarter-season mark.

This team fully functioning is a title contender and could be where the next league MVP is from.