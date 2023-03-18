‘He Worried About Another Man Again’| Devin Booker Calls Out Bad Bunny Over Kendall Jenner Shade

The on-again, off-again love affair between Phoenix Sun shooting guard Devin Booker and reality star and model Kendall Jenner may be off, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t still flames. Her new love interest, music superstar Bad Bunny felt the need to hold Booker’s feet to the fire in the most machismo way possible for a pop star. He made a diss track. More accurately, he dropped an unmistakable veiled line in a song about Booker’s failed romance with Jenner.

“The Sun in Puerto Rico is hotter than Phoenix and she knows it,” Bunny said in his verse on “Coco Chanel.”

Throwing The Book At Him

In an Instagram post that pointed out the slight by Bad Bunny, D Book took to the comments to throw an equal amount of shade back in the Bunny’s direction.

“He worried about another MAN again.” Devin Booker wrote in the comments section of the Instagram post

Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, aka Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner, began making the rumor mill last month. The two were seen together in various places, intimately kissing at a private club in West Hollywood or on a double date with Justin and Hailey Bieber.

It is new for fans fascinated with the romance between Booker and Jenner, which made rounds through the headlines for a while.

Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker Are On And Off In Love

Jenner, a model and reality star, and Booker, one of the faces of the NBA and a superstar on the Phoenix Suns, quickly gained buzz over their relationship after first going public with their love on Valentine’s Day 2021. The pairing was problematic for the superstitious Suns faithful, who began to raise concerns about the Kardashian curse.

The term describes the lousy luck that appears to follow anyone who gets too close to primary Kardashian sisters Kourtney, Khloe, and Kim and extends to their half-sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

Last year, During the 2022 U. S. Open, Booker and Jenner heated the stands with their public displays of affection. The two kissed and cuddled while watching the match between Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Ruud in Flushing Meadows, Queens, New York. However, there were other public displays of affection stops across the country.

During U.S. Open week, the two arrived at an NBA 2K23 launch party in Los Angeles, where Booker competed against Chris Paul’s young son. Next, the two were in New York City at New York Fashion Week events, where Jenner walked the runway and also sat in the high-profile section with Booker.

There were additional sightings in Los Angeles, where they had date nights, and the two traveled in August to the Gozzer Ranch Golf & Lake Club in Idaho.

However, between trying to bring a championship to Phoenix, now with a mighty weapon in Kevin Durant, and Jenner had a successful modeling career, the two called it quits.

Enter Bad Bunny, who is gladly playing rebound to Booker’s loss and doing what all famous recording artists do, talk about it on wax. Now the fans of both are preparing for a chest-beating contest that can exist from the hardwood to the concert stage, and they are here for it.

