Sean McVay Can’t Let Baby Fever Ruin His Plans For The NFC West Race

The Los Angeles Rams are taking on the Dallas Cowboys today, and there might be a scale-tipping factor that could lead to an upset victory for the Rams.

Sean McVay is the youngest head coach to win a Super Bowl, and he currently has the youngest child out of all of the NFL coaches. McVay and his wife Veronika welcomed their first child Jordan John McVay into the world on Tuesday.

While new life is a beautiful thing, McVay still plans to go coach his team against the Cowboys on Sunday, and he presumably will be carrying the thought of his son as motivation as they look to take on one of the top defenses in the NFL.

Motivation

On “Good Morning Football,” NFL analyst Peter Schrager joked about what McVay would have to do in order to beat the Dallas Cowboys, and how to manage the game correctly in order to deliver his son the perfect narrative surrounding his birth.

“Don’t you dare lose this game to the Cowboys,” Schrager said. “Don’t you dare lose this game, better manage your timeouts correctly, don’t blame the refs. You’re gonna have an amazing story for JJ,” Schrager continued, describing the speech McVay might make to his son one day. “‘You were born on a Tuesday, it was the most beautiful moment, we had to pull things together, we went to Dallas. “The mighty Cowboys, and Dallas, of all places, with that star, and JJ in your honor we pulled off a win, and every year on your birthday I’m gonna remind you of the way that Aaron Donald and Matthew Stafford played.’ Sean, don’t drop the ball.”

When Preparation Meets Opportunity

Schrager isn’t wrong. McVay has the opportunity to endear himself to all Rams, and football fans everywhere if a victory over the Cowboys can be a signature for his son.

The Rams are 3-4 and they lost to the Steelers 24-17 last weekend for a team that is finally back with QB Matthew Stafford, and their superstar receiver Cooper Kupp, they’re looking to make another run at the playoffs before their core of veteran superstars that also includes Aaron Donald flames out.

A win against Dallas will not only be a huge morale boost, but it will also keep them at .500 as they look to remain in the NFC West race with the Seahawks (4-2), and the 49ers (5-2).

But regardless of the outcome of Sunday’s game, McVay will have every reason to keep a smile on his face and something to look forward to after the game.