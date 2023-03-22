Nevada Brothels Offer New Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo Sex-For-Life Package | They Must Know Jimmy G’s Dating History

Being the quarterback of the Las Vegas Raiders comes with some perks. Outside of being in Vegas aka “Sin City,” it seems you get brothels offering sex as a thank you for being the most important person in the city not named Wayne Newton.

New Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has reportedly been offered “free sex for life,” by the Chicken Ranch brothel, which is located about 60 miles from the famous Vegas strip.

What Brothel Workers Are Offering Jimmy G Free Sex For Life?

Caitlin Bell and Alice Little are the two ladies who are over-the-moon excited for Garoppolo to be in Vegas. In fact, Bell told TMZ Sports, “I almost fainted when I heard Jimmy G signed with the Raiders.”

“He deserves sex free sex just for joining our team,” Bell said. “But he gets free sex for life from us just because he’s such a legit babe!”

Little also chimed in with a statement …

“Jimmy brought the Niners to the Super Bowl and he could do the same for the Raiders,” Little said.

“The next Big Game in Vegas, so I’m going to go all the way to inspire Jimmy to go all the way!”

Sounds like Jimmy G — or as ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith calls him, “Pornstar Jimmy” — has options.

Chicken Ranch Not Only Brothel Offering QB Sex

Not to be outdone is Sheri’s Ranch located in Pahrump, Nevada, and it’s also about 60 miles from Vegas. They also offered Jimmy G and his teammates to come and enjoy the VIP experience. If you’re wondering what that entails here’s a bit of an idea.

“A celebratory weekend blowout with you and a few of your new Raiders teammates to take advantage of the resort’s themed hotel suites, bar and restaurant, swimming pool, and jacuzzi — all expenses paid, of course,” a Sheri’s Ranch spokesperson said in the letter penned to the QB.

“Sheri’s invites you into the VIP bungalows with your choice of on-site courtesans, as well as a special Playland with rooms to make you feel right at home.”

Jimmy G Used To Date Porn Star Kiara Mia

All this stems from 2018, when Garoppolo went on a date with renowned porn star Kiara Mia, and the legend of “pornstar Jimmy” was born.

Jimmy G Hopes To Revive Raiders Franchise

Garoppolo, the former Niners quarterback, brings a 53-21 record as a starter to a team in need of a signal-caller after a rocky breakup with longtime starter Derek Carr. While, Garoppolo’s record may be gaudy as it pertains to the win-loss column, we must remember he was playing with one of the better overall teams in the league in San Francisco. A rare team that has showed it can do plug-and-play with its quarterbacks and still compete on an elite level. That won’t be the case in Vegas.

He does have wide receivers Davante Adams and running back Josh Jacobs, but the meat on the bone is thin in LA. A playoff berth would make him the talk of the town and heaven only knows what bountiful gifts will be bestowed upon him.