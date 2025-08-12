‘What a Waste of a Career’: Adam Schefter Parody Account Announces Retirement Of NFL Star Odell Beckham Jr. and Social Media Savagely Reacts

A parody account on X named after ESPN analyst Adam Schefter, named Adam Schelfer, had social media going crazy over a false report that NFL wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. retired.

After 10 seasons in the NFL, Odell Beckham Jr. has decided to retire. Beckham Jr. played for the Giants, Browns, Rams, Ravens, and Dolphins. He announced Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/MHOarCpDoR — Adam Schelfer (@AdamSche1fer) August 12, 2025

“After 10 seasons in the NFL, Odell Beckham Jr. has decided to retire. Beckham Jr. played for the Giants, Browns, Rams, Ravens, and Dolphins. He announced Tuesday.”

Fans Fooled By Fake Post About Odell Beckham Jr. Retiring

The account’s fake post has managed to garner roughly 990,000 views so far and plenty of opinion about the career of one of the NFL’s all-time popular players and entertainers. Fans took the bait, hook, line and sinker.

“His career consists of one great catch, a whack hairstyle, and tantrums on the sidelines LOL,” posted one fan.

Both AJ Brown and DaVonta Smith have better careers than OBJ. 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Philly Eagles Fan (@EaglesNest2910) August 12, 2025

One fan’s opinion of OBJ’s career was ‘underwhelming:

“Retires with 3 great seasons 2 good seasons and 5 very underwhelming seasons. Another player with a big name a big play but won’t make the HOF”

Said another fan: “What a waste of a career.”

To which another fan replied, “Man walks away with Generational Wealth. Stories to tell for years, and a legacy to pass onto his son.”

That frame of thinking caught backlash from another fan who responded: “F** we care about another n —wealth? He sharing that with us? Nah he ain’t. As fans we care more about what he did on the field and it was more miss than hit. Could’ve been a HOF career, but oh well.”

Odell Beckham Jr.’s Career Stats

Catches : 575

: 575 Receiving Yards : 7,987

: 7,987 Touchdowns : 60

: 60 Pro Bowls : 3 selections

: 3 selections Championships: 1 win

The prevailing theme is that Beckham should be getting ready to get a green jacket, but injuries and a perception of being more flash than feared later in his career, will most likely keep him out.

Odell Beckham Jr.: One Of Most Famous Sports & Social Media Stars At His Peak

Beckham Jr. was a polarizing figure and celebrity of the highest caliber at his peak. Befriending other superstars of their craft such as Drake and his dance routines captivated fans and popularized him with the younger generation. In addition to his blonde hair and dedication to fashion, he could flat out ball.

He will forever be immortalized with “The Snatch” — that incredible one-handed, behind the body grab on Monday Night Football against the arch-rival Dallas Cowboys that elevated him to another level. A magical rookie season that catapulted his New York Giants career and he seemed built for the bright lights of the big city, but injuries and a deteriorated relationship with the Giants that led to a public feud between the organization and OBJ. Lil Wayne got involved. So did Giants legendary QB Eli Manning. It was messy.

It had to be for Beckham Jr. to end up in Cleveland. He did have his superstar moment in the Super Bowl with Matthew Stafford and the Rams. Beckham Jr. was a nightmare for the Bengals defense in Super Bowl 56. LA defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20, but Beckham was unable to finish the game because of a knee injury. Before he tapped out OBJ had two clutch catches for 52 yards and the game’s opening touchdown.

According to more credible reports, Beckham Jr. is looking to play at least one more eason if he can find the right situation.