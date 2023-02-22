“Don’t Let The Chiefs’ Success Or Coaching Titles Fool Y’all ” | Shady McCoy Still Hating On His Former Offensive Coordinator Eric Bieniemy

LeSean McCoy has still refused to give Eric Bieniemy any credit for the Kansas City Chiefs success. McCoy’s continued criticism of the wildly innovative and successful OC has reached a fever pitch.

Shady made his regular appearance on Fox Sports’ “Speak For Yourself” and was asked about Bieniemy being recently hired as Washington Commanders offensive coordinator. Many in the sports world have speculated that this was a lateral move for the offensive coordinator because it is not a head coaching job. He also received another title added to his responsibilities as well, which was assistant head coach.

Eric Bieniemy (left), LeSean McCoy with Chiefs in 2019 (right). (Photos: Getty Images)

During his time with the Chiefs in 2019, McCoy rushed for almost 500 yards, won a Super Bowl ring, and got a chance to see Bieniemy up close. He was apparently not impressed and has told anyone that would listen to not believe the hype.

“What’s his value? What makes him a good offensive coordinator?” McCoy said. “See the problem is, a lot of these people who go on social media (and say) ‘Oh, he should be the guy for the job.’ They haven’t played there, they’re not in the locker room. They’ve not been in the rooms where he’s coaching. He has nothing to do with the passing game at all. When the plays are designed, that’s Andy Reid.”

He continued, “When you’re talking about offensive coordinators, I can tell you what makes (head coach) Brian Daboll with the Giants a very, very good coordinator. I can tell you about Andy Reid or Doug Pederson, but when I ask about Eric Bieniemy, what makes him good? When we watched the film of practices and we correct the wide receivers, the running backs, the quarterbacks, he doesn’t talk in there, Andy Reid talks in there. He may say things to the running backs because he’s an ex-running backs coach. I get that. But he has no real responsibility.”

I wish him WELL but Washington don’t let the chiefs SUCCESS or coaching titles fool y’all… the traits or skills you need to be a good coordinator I haven’t seen or WITNESSED it … pic.twitter.com/Qtaes1irnx — LeSean Shady Mccoy (@CutonDime25) February 21, 2023

McCoy also stated that when he first got to Kansas City he seen Bieniemy ‘cursing out’ players and veterans. Not just any players, but star players. He fumbled the ball three times that season and lost two. Many have speculated that his ball security issues became a dividing issue between him and Bieniemy.

He finished his Bieniemy shade by saying, “I wish him well but Washington don’t let the Chiefs’ success or coaching titles fool y’all… the traits or skills you need to be a good coordinator I haven’t seen or witnessed it.”

Former Chiefs’ Players Come To Bieniemy Defense

Reid spoke out last year and defended his offensive coordinator.

“I think, sometimes, it’s hard on a veteran player,” Reid said. “Maybe their performance level isn’t what it used to be. It’s hard to take sometimes. But (Eric Bieniemy) has got to push it and try to maximize what you’ve got. That’s one of his strengths. He’s no different than he is when he’s with you guys. He’s going to come in and shoot you straight. Sometimes you want to hear it, sometimes you don’t.”

Former Chiefs players like Tyrann Mathieu, Jamaal Charles, and Tyreek Hill all came into the defense of their former offensive coordinator.

“I have to disagree with you Shady,” Charles tweeted directly at McCoy. “Bieniemy Coach me 4 years I learned so many thing for EB and I still keep in contact with him a great husband and father. He deserves to be a head coach.”

Hill tweeted, “Shady mad Eb told him tuck that ball.”

Shady mad Eb told him tuck that ball 😂 — Ty Hill (@cheetah) February 21, 2023

“Man you f****d up with it,” said Mathieu in a tweet directed at McCoy.