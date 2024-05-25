LeSean McCoy Snitching On Dikembe Mutombo For Allegedly Cheating On Wife and Flying Side Pieces To France Is New Masculine Energy 

Dikembe Mutombo has been minding his business recovering from brain cancer surgery since 2022. The former NBA great has also been happily married for 30 years.

During this time in his life, the living legend doesn’t need any dirt being thrown on his name during another glorified gossip and tea session run by a pro athlete and disguised as an informative podcast.

Former NFL running back LeSean McCoy, who has been known to let his lips do the thinking, may have inadvertently outed NBA legend Dikembe Mutombo cheating on his wife with an IG model who he also used to fly out to France, during a recent podcast. (Photos: YouTube/IG)

Shady McCoy Snitches On Dikembe Mutombo: Bro Code Is Dead

Former NFL running back LeSean McCoy, who has been known to let his lips do the thinking, may have inadvertently outed the NBA legend cheating on his wife during a recent podcast.

They don’t call him Shady for nothing.

Mutombo met his current wife Rose in 1995 and married her shortly after in 1996. They have two children, a girl and a boy.

Y'all don't have a bro code anymore?

Why is this man name dropping, chile? pic.twitter.com/7usvcSIjwi — BLACK TZEDEK (@BlackTzedek) May 23, 2024

Earlier this week, McCoy told a story about an Instagram model he met in Atlanta about eight years ago. McCoy, who didn’t need to drop names to tell a personal story about his jock exploits back in the day, said the woman claimed she was hooking up with Mutombo and revealed that Mutombo would take her on lavish shopping trips to France.

“She told me he is not that type of dude, you know he takes good care of me. … He doesn’t take me shopping, he takes me to France. I was like who is the dude? Guess what she said his name was? Dikembe Mutombo. I was like you’re taking him over me? But I get it, yeah, he’s taking you shopping from PJ to France, I said, babe, keep him.” Dikembe Mutombo and Wife Rose Happily Married Since 1996

McCoy got blasted by social media for name dropping Mutombo, who has been happily married for nearly 30 years.

Shady definitely didn’t gain any brownie points by snitching on Mutombo all these years later. I don’t know if Dikembe has ever cheated on his wife. If true, she probably knows about it and it doesn’t need to be rehashed for a clout chase or for lack of a real topic to explore.

1. This doesn’t violate bro code cuss that’s not his bro .



2. He violated man code cuss name dropping when the situation could hurt my home is nasty .



3. It’s nasty cuss he ain’t have to say a name at all — FreeTheWave (@YoungBbcBam) May 23, 2024

Social Media Says McCoy Violated “Man Code”

Social media didn’t take too kind to McCoy throwing such a respected figure under the bus. It reeked jealousy and hate. Plus he broke the man code among athletes.

One social media user said: “Well I’ll be damned. If this ain’t some sucker shi-t, so basically you was mad that she picked him over you and so mad that you remember that sh-t from so long ago and wanna open your goofy ass mouth talking about another man and his business. I lost all respect for Clown ass McCoy.”

“That’s why his name is Shady McCoy!!!! Typical man when a woman chooses someone better, wanna get mad and start name droppin!!! Snitch as B-tch!!!!, said another Newsbreak user named Wayne Carroll.” Who Is Dikembe Mutombo?

Dikembe Mutombo is one of the most influential characters in NBA history as a pioneer, ambassador and humanitarian.

The Congolese-American NBA Hall of Famer played 18 seasons in the NBA as one of the first African-born superstars of the league. The 58-year-old Mutombo spent 18 seasons in the NBA, playing for six teams. The 7-foot-3 center out of Georgetown was an eight-time All-Star, four-time defensive player of the year, three-time All-NBA selection and went into the Hall of Fame in 2015.

He’s known for his exceptional shot-blocking ability and the now outlawed finger wag that he made famous after rejecting a ball into the stands.

More than his basketball prowess, Mutombo is beloved for his humanitarian work and dedication to uplifting the conditions in his homeland. As well as helping to spread the sport of basketball and the many possibilities the game provides.

Dikembe fulfilled a lifelong dream by contributing 15 million dollars and opening the doors to the Biamba Marie Mutombo Hospital and Research Center. The 300-bed hospital provides health care to people in Kinshasa, capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo, where Mutombo was born.

If this is what we can expect going forward, then nobody’s personal business or past experiences are safe, because snitching for profit is now apparently an acceptable part of masculine energy. Shady McCoy needs to find a better way to gain some clout on these podcasts.