Shady Vs. Skip? LeSean McCoy Could Take Uncle Shay Shay’s Spot On “Undisputed”

Since the departure of Shannon Sharpe from the popular sports debate show “Undisputed,” many are wondering who will take his place as the counterbalance to the polarizing perspectives of Skip Bayless. One name is starting to percolate to the top: former Philadelphia Eagles LeSean “Shady” McCoy.

“LeSean McCoy is emerging as an early possible contender to succeed Shannon Sharpe as Skip Bayless’ debate partner on ‘Undisputed,'” Front Office Sports reported this week. “The former NFL star turned co-host of FS1’s ‘SPEAK’ is expected to have an extended audition with the irascible Bayless once Sharpe takes his contractual buyout from Fox Sports.”

Marcellus Wiley talks about why Unc Shannon sharpe leaving Skip bayless & undisputed & it makes sense 💯 pic.twitter.com/bYomYR40Ap — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) June 2, 2023

The Competition

Two of McCoy’s co-hosts on “SPEAK,” Emmanuel Acho and Joy Taylor, are reportedly also in the running for the “Undisputed” job, in addition to Nick Wright, co-host of “First Things First,” FS1’s morning show airing weekdays.

After joining FS1 last year as an analyst, McCoy is relatively new to broadcast television. However, he has been a staple on the “I Am Athlete” podcast with former NFL wide receiver and former NFL cornerback Adam “Pacman” Jones. McCoy has always had a definitive personality and has been honing his television chops.

McCoy is a two-time Super Bowl champion (LIV, LV), retired from the NFL in 2021, was first-team All-Pro twice, and made six Pro Bowls.

The former Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro running back is widely considered one of the best players in franchise history. He finished his career in Philadelphia as the team’s all-time leading rusher with 6,792 yards.

In his seven years on “Undisputed,” Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless have been one of the more polarizing on-air duos. Sharpe and Bayless are legendary for their counter-cultural opposite styles and have been known to engage in heated debates.

BREAKING: 6x Pro Bowl #NFL running back LeSean McCoy is emerging as an early possible contender to succeed Shannon Sharpe as Skip Bayless’ debate partner on “Undisputed,” per @MMcCarthyREV:



The former #NFL star turned co-host of FS1’s “SPEAK” is expected to have an extended… pic.twitter.com/JkENxMx3E9 — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) June 6, 2023

The Problem

More recently, the two were rumored to be in disagreement with each other, which for many was all but confirmed when Sharpe took a short leave of absence from an episode of the show after Bayless made some controversial tweets about Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin in January.

When Sharpe returned, his attempt to explain himself on the show was hampered by Bayless, who interrupted him on-air in an awkward exchange that went viral.

On Saturday, Sharpe tweeted, “Stay tuned for the seeds I’m planting,” along with behind-the-scenes photos of crew members filming Sharpe in gardening clothes. Sharpe, 54, and Fox Sports reached a buyout agreement that will see him end his “Undisputed” partnership with Skip Bayless after the conclusion of the NBA Finals.

The split is not just from Skip Bayless but also from the network in total as Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” podcast will also reportedly leave Fox Sports.

"[Nikola] Jokic is the best player walking right now. This guy is a 2x MVP for a reason… He's doing the same thing he did those two years in the playoffs, in the finals."



LeSean McCoy says the Joker is the best player in the world 👀



(via @SpeakOnFS1)pic.twitter.com/0669eLhamH — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 2, 2023

“Shannon is poppin’, even more than you, Skip,” former FS1 host Marcellus Wiley said on his “Never Shut Up University” podcast, exposing the “power struggle” between the two media personalities.

ESPN host of the rival sports debate show “First Take” Stephen A. Smith recently offered his support of Sharpe.