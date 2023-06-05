‘Apparently If You Work With A Damn Idiot, They’ll Buy You Out’ | Charles Barkley Continues To Come For Skip Bayless, ‘Sir Charles’ Is Clearly Team Shay Shay

Who knew this Shannon Sharpe Skip Bayless breakup would take on the life it has. During the NBA Finals game 2 postgame on NBA TV, Charles Barkley found a way to continue taking shots at Skip Bayless.

“Apparently if you work with a damn idiot, they’ll buy you out,” Barkley said, referencing Sharpe’s contract buyout. “So I just want y’all to know, I’m open to the buyout.”

Charles Barkley always finds time to take shots at Skip Bayless 😂😂😂 https://t.co/eESGgIZUFd pic.twitter.com/SW3iISymE7 — Craig (@_itsalwayscraig) June 2, 2023

Barkley joked the “idiot” he works with isn’t Shaquille O’Neal or Ernie Johnson on TNT’s “Inside the NBA,” but rather Kenny Smith.

Barkley Has Been Going At Bayless For Years

All in good fun for Chuck, who routinely goes after Bayless whom he’s called a “fool,” “idiot,” “dummy” and likely some other names not suitable for this post.

As a former athlete, Chuck is critical of the way Bayless attacks LeBron James in particular and the way the “Undisputed” co-host has built his brand.

But this is where we are. Bayless is a carnival barker. This is what he does. The more people like Barkley come at him and hate watch, it solidifies that Bayless is doing the right thing. He’s giving the people exactly what they want: A villain. He’s happy to do that while raking in about $8 million per year.

Last year, after another Barkley quip that he would kill Bayless, the FS1 personality said his wife Ernestine was legitimately worried.

“My wife Ernestine has believed for 15 years that Charles Barkley is nothing but a sick individual,” Bayless said. “To her, he is just pure evil, that he is depraved, that he is a scumbag and she fears that one day, Charles will somehow … inspire some other nut to end my life. And this haunts her, this hurts her, because she believes that in the end, Charles Barkley would have my blood on his hands.”

A little dramatic, no?

You should never joke about death or killing someone. Barkley started saying macabre things about Bayless over 10 years ago.

“Listen, if I could get Skip Bayless in a room, you’d need DNA to find out who he was,” said Barkley in 2013.

You Don’t Have To Fall For The Grift

In 2017, while he was a guest on “The Dan Patrick Show” Barkley said they should set up a pay-per-view event with him and Bayless for ratings.

“You know what we should do for ratings? If I get a disease and I’m gonna die, how about you get Skip Bayless in here and I’ll kill him live on national television?” said Barkley.

It’s obvious Barkley doesn’t like Bayless, but all of this back and forth over sports opinions is ludicrous.

We all love sports but to take it to this level over bad takes? What are we doing?

If you want to watch Bayless say stupid things, go right ahead. But if you’re just going to get emotional about it and angry, you’ve done it to yourself. You don’t have to participate in the farce if you don’t want to.