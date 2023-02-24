“Everybody Outside These Walls Have No Impact On Eric Bieniemy Moving Forward” | New Washington Commanders Offensive Coordinator Takes High Road

Whatever Eric Bieniemy did to LeSean McCoy during his time as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs seems to still have a residual effect.

In fact, McCoy, now an FS1 analyst, let it be known that he doesn’t believe Bieniemy is qualified to be an NFL head coach or offensive coordinator. During his introductory presser as the new offensive coordinator of the Washington Commanders, Bieniemy addressed those scathing comments made by “Shady” McCoy. And in typical EB fashion he took the high road, and didn’t entrench himself in a useless back-and-forth with a former player.

Eric Bieniemy Responds To Shady McCoy

“He’s a future Hall of Famer runner. Everyone is entitled to their own opinion. That’s life, You got the good, you got the bad. It doesn’t impact me in any way. The one thing you learn in this position is you have to eliminate the distractions. My job is to focus on the now. Everything outside these walls has no impact on Eric Bieniemy moving forward.”

New Washington Commanders offensive guru Eric Bieniemy is not paying any attention to LeSean McCoy’s disparaging haterade. (Photo: Getty Images)

Bieniemy calling McCoy a distraction says it all, and he let it be known he won’t concern himself with anyone’s personal vendetta or negative banter.

Why Doesn’t LeSean McCoy Like Eric Bieniemy ?

McCoy has been taking shots at Bieniemy since last season when he made the claim that Bieniemy doesn’t know how to talk to players.

And here are Shady’s comments about Bieniemy not being a competent offensive coordinator.

I wish him WELL but Washington don’t let the chiefs SUCCESS or coaching titles fool y’all… the traits or skills you need to be a good coordinator I haven’t seen or WITNESSED it … pic.twitter.com/Qtaes1irnx — LeSean Shady Mccoy (@CutonDime25) February 21, 2023

After signing with the Chiefs in 2019, McCoy was part of a running back by committee which featured Damian Williams and Darrell Williams. During the season he rushed for 465 yards and four touchdowns. He also had 181 yards receiving and another touchdown. But during the Chiefs’ playoff run to their first Super Bowl win in 50 seasons, McCoy played just one snap in the divisional round and was made inactive the for the AFC Championship Game and Super Bowl.

That seems to be his gripe, and from what former Chiefs star wideout Tyreek Hill said, Bieniemy was hard on McCoy about tucking the football away, and with good reason, as he’d been known to carry the pigskin like a loaf of bread.

Shady did hold it like a loaf of bread pic.twitter.com/FqJ7qSfPvu — Hard Rock Sportsbook (@HardRockSB) February 21, 2023

Wasn’t gonna work with Bieniemy, the offensive coordinator and running backs coach, and someone who had a great college career at Colorado. It seems Shady didn’t like being told that, and that probably played a role in him being inactive for much of the 2019 playoff run.

Patrick Mahomes Defends Eric Bieniemy

Following McCoy’s baseless but scathing remarks about EB, Mahomes took to social media to give his former offensive coordinator a ringing endorsement. And while there has been plenty of times Mahomes and EB were publicly at each other’s throats, the respect for each other was obvious and reciprocated.

There should be no questions on how great of a man/coach Coach Bienemy is. His leadership has a direct impact on the player/person i am today! 10+ years learning under one of the greatest coaches of all time.. and i cannot wait for him to continue to prove doubters wrong! 💪🏽 https://t.co/hyCo3Bly9E — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) February 23, 2023

So if the best quarterback in the world has nothing negative to say about his former OC, there’s no reason to believe anything McCoy is spewing. It sounds like some resentment toward EB from his short stint in K.C.