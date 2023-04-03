Accountability Anyone? | Former Ravens Executive Ozzie Newsome Says Owner Told Him Cleveland Browns Created This Lamar Jackson Contract Fiasco

The Baltimore Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson are likely headed for divorce. Following over two years of negotiations the dynamic signal caller, and the team that drafted him with the final pick of the first round of the 2018 NFL draft couldn’t come to an agreement on an extension. In an effort to protect their investments, the Ravens applied the non-exclusive franchise tag to Jackson meaning the 2019 unanimous MVP can negotiate with other teams, and if a deal is reached the Ravens would have the right to match it or receive two first-round picks in return.

With things in limbo, Jackson says he even requested a trade on March 2, but as of now there seems to be no movement on a new deal with another team, let along a trade.

All of this has the man who drafted Jackson in 2018, finally speaking out on the situation.

Former Ravens EVP Says Browns Created Problems

While we’ve heard from so many people on Jackson’s contract situation, until now we haven’t heard from former Ravens executive vice president and Pro Football Hall of Famer Ozzie Newsome, who stopped by the “Bernie Kosar Show” recently and gave his take on what has transpired.

“Every club has to do what they have to do with contracts. I don’t worry about what other people do, but our owner did say the contract did create some problems. We have to figure out if that’s going to be the norm or is that an outlier. We don’t know.”

Did the #Browns contract with Deshaun Watson complicate things for the Ravens?



"Our owner did say that contract did create some problems! We have to figure out if that's the norm or an outlier."



-Ravens EVP Ozzie Newsome



presented by @tipico! https://t.co/n5ddoQOj0K pic.twitter.com/vFBykQFL6L — Bernie Kosar Show w/ Hanford Dixon (@BernieKosarShow) March 22, 2023

“It’s like, damn, I wish they hadn’t guaranteed the whole contract. I don’t know that he should’ve been the first guy to get a fully guaranteed contract. To me, that’s something that is groundbreaking, and it’ll make negotiations harder with others.”

Newsome is speaking of the contract signed by Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson which is fully guaranteed for five years and $230M. The deal threw a monkey wrench into the quarterback market and has definitely played a role in Jackson’s deal being nonexistent after nearly two years of negotiations.

If Newsome Was Still In Charge Would Jackson Have Gotten His Money?

In wake of Jackson’s no deal with the Ravens, many have wondered if he’d gotten that fully-guaranteed deal if Newsome was still running things. In the end that’s still up to the owner, but Newsome’s persuasion might have helped Jackson in his quest.

"We didn't interview Lamar at the combine. We didn't want people to have any idea that he was on our radar."



-Ravens EVP Ozzie Newsome on drafting Lamar Jackson 👀



presented by @tipico! https://t.co/n5ddoQOQQi pic.twitter.com/vYFgFJuM1x — Bernie Kosar Show w/ Hanford Dixon (@BernieKosarShow) March 21, 2023

In fact, in 2018 Newsome reportedly was the lone member of the Ravens brass who was sold on drafting Jackson in the first round. And while the 2016 Heisman Trophy winner has exceeded expectations with his play, the Ravens aren’t interested in once again resetting the QB market with an even bigger fully guaranteed deal than Watson’s.

The growing belief is we’ve seen the last of Jackson in a Ravens uniform, even if he isn’t signed by another team.

