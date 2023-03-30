“Stop Explaining Yourself To Fools, And Allow Fools To Be Fools” | Deion Sanders With Advice For Lamar Jackson Amid QB’s Uncertain Contract Status

Deion Sanders has some advice for Lamar Jackson as his contract situation with the Ravens reaches the point of no return.

Coach Prime Tells Jackson To Stop Explaining Himself

On Wednesday, Pro Football Hall of Famer and first-year Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders retweeted Jackson’s comments from Tuesday with this caption.

“Stop explaining Yourself to fools, and allow fools to be fools,” he said on Twitter. “A brother trying that’s strong, believes in himself and willing to stand for what he believes will always be misunderstood & judged by fools of all ethnicities. Love ya my brother and ‘I Believe In You!”

Strong words from Sanders, who has always believed that Jackson is one of the top five signal callers in the NFL. And he didn’t hesitate to let his feelings be known on how he feels about some of the comments people have been making about Jackson in wake of this now 26-month contract standoff.

On Monday, Jackson tweeted out that on March 2 he asked the team that drafted him with the final pick of the first round of the 2018 NFL draft to trade him.

This was before the team applied the non-exclusive franchise tag to Jackson, which allows him to negotiate with other teams, but still gives the Ravens the right to match the deal or lose him for two first-round picks as compensation. With no teams reportedly interested in the former unanimous MVP, it’s beginning to look like he’ll either play under that tag in Baltimore or sit out next season.

Why Are No NFL Teams Interested In Lamar Jackson?

On Tuesday, Jackson returned to Twitter debunk the notion that he sat out the last six weeks of the season to protect himself instead of returning to play for his teammates. He didn’t need to start the season in the first place and the Ravens’ training staff was in agreement with his decision not to hurt himself or his team any further.

I don’t remember me sitting out on my guys week 1 vs jets To week 12 vs Broncos. How come all of a sudden I sit out because of money in which I could’ve got hurt at anytime within that time frame 🤔 When we know the Super Bowl been on my mind since April 2018. — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) March 29, 2023

Jackson’s Record Versus Teams That Don’t Want Him Is 8-1

When the Ravens applied the tag to Jackson, five QB-needy franchises immediately let it be known that they wouldn’t be interested in his services. Those teams were the Washington Commanders, Atlanta Falcons, New England Patriots, Houston Texans and Detroit Lions.

Jackson’s career record against those teams is 8-1, with his only loss coming against the Patriots, who he’s 2-1 against as a starter.

And before you say Patriots QB Mac Jones, and Lions QB Jared Goff are solid, they’re not in the same stratosphere as Jackson.

If it looks like collusion, smells like collusion, we have to call it collusion. This isn’t shaping up for a pretty ending for the parties involved. The NFL is taking a stand on fully-guaranteed contracts and Lamar Jackson is suffering for it.

