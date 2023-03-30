Rappers Want To Be Ballers | J. Cole Tells Warriors GM That Making “Forest Hills Drive” Was Like “The Last Dance”

Rappers want to be ballers, and ballers want to be rappers. It’s no different for Dreamville rapper J. Cole. In a sit-down interview with Warriors general manager Bob Myers ahead of this weekend’s Dreamville Fest, Cole said the making of “2014 Forest Hills Drive” and the ensuing tour was like the Chicago Bulls’ title run shown in “The Last Dance.”

“The making of this album I got called ‘Forest Hills Drive,’ and the releasing of it and the tour, that was a championship run in the way that how the Bulls look at ‘The Last Dance,’” Cole said.

A World Only They Understand

When musical artists go in the studio to work on an album, particularly one which they believe will be their seminal work, it is like a team going on a title run. The sacrifice, the work nobody sees, and the grueling tour to share it with the world.

DREAMVILLE FEST 🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯 APRIL 1st – APRIL 2nd 🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯 SEE YOU THERE pic.twitter.com/8unL5tZ6EF — J. Cole (@JColeNC) February 28, 2023

There is also a way in which rappers and ballers share a type of understanding in what the act of performing is like. There is a vulnerability that the average person doesn’t understand.

In many respects the pursuit of excellence at the height of their respective fields on a public stage is something very few people can understand. Cole opened up about chasing a dream with Myers.

“You know what I’m envious of, too? To that point,” said Cole. “The way that I said is valid to someone who wants to live that life, but I also think another valid way to live is, yo. I’m envious of people who don’t have a strong desire or strong vision.” Cole continued. “They live a peaceful life and an enjoyable life. And it’s like, ‘Yo, I go to work, I like my job, I like my salary. I’m not stupid rich, but I love my family, I come home. Life is amazing.’ And they live their life like that.”

Ouch, Cole. It’s like that?!

It’s A Different Kind Of Life

No, you get what Cole is saying here. In order to achieve the type of heights ballers and rappers do, to produce a seminal album or become the best in the world, you have to dedicate your life to that pursuit. That often comes at the expense of many other things. Family relationships, personal development, and possibly joy in other areas of life.

It’s not an existence made for everyone.

“I think that that is just as valid, I think they’re equally valid,” he said of both worlds. “And I don’t think, you know, I don’t think anyone should feel — ’cause I’ve come across people that maybe … ‘Cause we live in a very like, we live in a society and a culture that pushes. “It’s like a hustle culture, work hard, boom, boom, boom. I think people could feel almost guilty or insufficient for not having some great dream to dream. And I’m like, no. It’s a blessing to be satisfied, to be at peace, to be content with life.”

Whatever life you choose, Cole is right with his sentiment about being at peace and content. We’ve only got one life, live it how you choose, but be content in your choices.