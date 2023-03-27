Lamar Jackson Is Done Playing Nice With The Ravens | Remember What His Back Looks Like Baltimore Because You’ll Never See The Likes Of LJ8 Again

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens‘ ugly contract negotiations have continued with a new piece added to the puzzle. The 2019 MVP quarterback revealed he requested a trade on March 2, but the team has yet to accommodate his request. The two sides failed to reach an agreement on a long-term deal and the team placed a nonexclusive franchise tag worth $32.4 million on Jackson before the March 22 deadline.

Left: Jackson drops back for a pass during a Ravens game this season.; Right: Screenshot of Jackson’s tweets from his personal Twitter account. (Photo: Getty Images & @Lj_era8)

He posted a compilation of tweets on his Twitter page and explained his thoughts on the situation. He thanked the fans but said that the team has “not been in interested in meeting my value.”

Lamar Jackson's message to fans, letting them know he requested a trade on March 2. pic.twitter.com/D396y1qhMQ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 27, 2023

The 26-year-old quarterback has been negotiating on behalf of himself and the help of his mom throughout his entire contract negotiation process. His nonexclusive tag gave the Ravens until July 17 to reach a long-term deal with him, and gives the quarterback the freedom to talk with other teams.

If Jackson were to reach a deal with another team and it declined to match the offer, that team would send two first-round picks to the Ravens.

Last week, Jackson called out NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero for releasing a report from the NFL Management Council team that warned teams in a memo not to negotiate with Ken Francis, a Florida man claiming to represent Jackson. The memo stated that teams should only negotiate with Jackson because he does not have an NFLPA-certified agent.

Jackson responded, “Stop lying that man never tried to negotiate for me.”

He later revealed that the two are only in business together to release a new on-the-go gym workout machine that looks like a rolling suitcase.

Stop Lying that man never tried to negotiate for me 🤣🤣 https://t.co/DIMXtxOAnR — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) March 23, 2023

He also recently took shots at ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who reported he turned down a contract with $200 million guaranteed money in September. The details of the contract included $133 million guaranteed at the time of signing, $175 million guaranteed for injury and $200 million in total guarantees if he’s on the roster on the fifth day of the 2026 league year, according to ESPN.

The Ravens reportedly have not responded to this letter or the request. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said that it was more of a suggestion because of the language Jackson used.

Rapoport said that he told the team, “if you don’t want to pay me then trade me.”

From NFL Now: Reacting to and explaining the trade request from #Ravens QB Lamar Jackson… pic.twitter.com/9sXWKdS5mn — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 27, 2023

Jackson and his situation has continued to get messier, but if he is granted his trade wishes that will give both sides a conclusion.

More news from our partners:

Lamar Jackson Is Done Playing Nice With The Ravens | Remember What His Back Looks Like Baltimore Because You’ll Never See The Likes Of LJ8 Again – The Shadow League

‘Man, We’re Not Stopping’: The Richest Rapper In the World, Jay-Z, Now Worth $2.5 Billion After Selling Stake In Luxury Cognac Brand (finurah.com)

Charles Barkley Takes A Break From Kevin Durant Beef, Claims Politicians Are Awful People And ‘Crooks’ That Shouldn’t Regulate NIL Deals – The Shadow League