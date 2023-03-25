“Stop Lying” | Lamar Jackson Claps Back At ‘Report’ That Florida Man Was Trying To Negotiate His New Deal

The strange case of Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson got even weirder on Thursday, March 23. According to several reports, the NFL sent a memo to all 32 teams that a person who is not certified by the NFLPA might be attempting to negotiate a deal on behalf of Jackson. Jackson clapped back on Twitter at the claim that this man from Florida is trying to negotiate on his behalf.

“Stop lying that man never tried to negotiate for me,” tweeted Jackson.

Stop Lying that man never tried to negotiate for me 🤣🤣 https://t.co/DIMXtxOAnR — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) March 23, 2023

According to the memo, the NFLPA informed the league that Ken Francis, who is not a certified agent with the players’ union, might be contacting teams regarding Jackson.

The memo read:

“As an uncertified person, Mr. Francis is prohibited from negotiating Offer Sheets or Player Contracts, or discussing potential trades on behalf of any NFL player or prospective player or assisting in or advising with respect to such negotiations.”

Francis spoke to ESPN and said he has not contacted any NFL teams on behalf of Jackson.

“I don’t speak for Lamar,” Francis said.

Who Is Ken Francis?

According to the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Francis is pitching a home fitness invention called “The Entire Gym,” due out this summer. It’s reportedly a business involving Jackson and Francis, featuring a commercial starring Jackson.

My business partner Ken and I will be Dropping the @TheEntireGym this Summer 🚀🚀🚀❤️ #STAYTUNED #TRUZZ pic.twitter.com/7ZkkUKa5qk — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) March 23, 2023

So the NFLPA told teams that Francis might be contacting teams on behalf of Jackson. Where did they get their information? Did representatives of the NFLPA on the various teams get word of someone reaching out on behalf of Jackson and relay it?

Jackson and Francis have both come out and said that Francis has not contacted any teams.

What teams did Francis allegedly contact? It seems that these NFL Network “insiders” should be able to provide a little more detail.

Here’s what we do know. Jackson is a 26-year-old former MVP at the most coveted position in the sport, and he doesn’t have a long-term deal.

Why Doesn’t Jackson Have A Long-Term Deal?

The Ravens and Jackson have been trying, in vain, to work out a contract extension. Earlier this month the team placed a nonexclusive franchise tag on Jackson, giving him the right to negotiate with other teams and them the right to match any offer.

The Ravens have until July 17 to sign Jackson to a long-term deal, but if that doesn’t happen, Jackson will earn $32.4 million next season. It would have been $45 million if they gave him the exclusive tag.

All of these reports that come out about Jackson from NFL “insiders” known to be the league’s mouthpieces seem fishy.

NFL owners want to regain control of the QB salary market in the wake of the $230 million deal signed by Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson, which included the most guaranteed money in league history.

A dangerous precedent would be set for the owners if a QB without an agent was able to negotiate a similar type of deal or an even bigger one.

Everything about Jackson bucks the traditional, and that likely worries the NFL and the powers that be.

Maybe Jackson and his team don’t know what they’re doing and are making a mistake. Or maybe they know exactly what they’re doing and have a plan to manage his affairs.

Either way it’s fascinating, and how it plays out will have long-lasting impact.