“Jackson Has Minimized Mistakes, Improved As A Passer” | Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Looking To Add Second MVP To Trophy Case

Coming into the 2023 NFL season the Baltimore Ravens and star quarterback Lamar Jackson agreed to a massive extension making him the fourth-highest paid signal caller in the league.



Thus far this season the former unanimous MVP and Heisman Trophy winner has made good on his end of the deal. With the Ravens sporting a dominant defense that’s become the best in the league, Jackson has been playing at an extremely high level and leading an extremely diverse offense that has been highly efficient.

Lamar Jackson Getting Better

Jackson’s play has been so good this season that’s it’s even garnering some serious MVP talk after nine weeks of football. While the numbers aren’t as eye-popping as his 2019 MVP season, he’s actually a much better QB than he was four years ago. The dynamic playmaker is more cerebral in approach than in the past.

Numerous Outlets Pick Jackson For Midseason MVP

Currently the No. 2 seed in the AFC at 7-2, the Ravens look like Super Bowl contenders. But that will only happen if Jackson continues to ascend. ESPN and The Athletic both have Jackson as their midseason choice for the award.

In fact, Bill Barnwell of ESPN complimented Jackson for his play.

“Jackson has minimized mistakes, improved as a passer, kept a lot of what people liked about him as a runner and made enough big plays to win each week,” Barnwell said.

This season Jackson has passed for over 1,950 yards, nine touchdowns and just three interceptions. Only Houston Texans star QB C.J. Mosley has fewer picks with one. Jackson has used his legs to rush for 440 yards and five touchdowns.

The former Louisville star leads all QBs with nearly 49 rushing per game. He also leads the league with a 71.5 percent completion percentage.

What’s been the most impressive aspect of Jackson playing in first-year offensive coordinator Todd Monken’s system is his willingness to find receivers open instead of running when the first read isn’t open.



That’s what Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams talked about in his postgame interview following Sunday’s 37-3 blowout loss to the Ravens. The win made Jackson 18-1 versus the NFC in his career.

“He causes defenses to be disciplined at all times, because he’s that special with the ball.”

MVP Aside, Jackson Needs To Come Through In January

Jackson also boasts a career record of 56-23 as a starter, good enough for a 70 percent winning percentage. But it’s his 1-3 playoff record that Jackson must improve on, and after nine weeks of football this Ravens team looks like one that could make a deep playoff run come January. But that will rest heavily on the arm and legs of Jackson who’s failed to finish either of the last two seasons, due to injury.

A healthy and locked-in Jackson is the biggest threat to the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC, Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals not withstanding.