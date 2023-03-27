Charles Barkley Takes A Break From Kevin Durant Beef, Claims Politicians Are Awful People And ‘Crooks’ That Shouldn’t Regulate NIL Deals

Ever since the NIL became a thing in July 2021, the lack of rules and regulations have been a sticking point for many. There’s also been tons of tampering accusations by head coaches, athletics directors and even school presidents when their school loses a prominent player.





What’s Wrong With NIL Deals?

Former Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, who was recently named NCAA president, says the system is problematic mainly because each state has its own laws and how it governs. In some other instances it’s about their individual policy, but in the end there are no set guidelines that everyone must follow, which has made it a problem.

During a recent interview with CBS, Baker touched on a couple of topics, but focused heavily on NIL and it’s need for a reform approach. And it’s something that he’s striving to have done sooner than later.

“The other thing I would speak to, specifically, is trying to create what I would call are some consumer protections for families and student athletes around name, image and likenesses which one of the athletic directors referred to it as, ‘the only thing that’s true about it at this point is everybody lies.’

“I would love to create some transparency and accountability around that, so that families actually know what they’re getting into, and I would really like to see some sort of uniform contract, so that when someone signs it, they know they’re signing the same kind of agreement that everybody else is signing.”

Where did Charlie Baker spend some of his first 2 weeks as NCAA president? Capitol Hill.



He met with at least 5 US senators, aides tell @SINow.



Sen. Blumenthal says Baker brought “definitely a different perspective” than Emmert. “A breath of fresh air.”https://t.co/No45G5r5E5 — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) March 17, 2023

Baker, a former politician, then mentioned how they’re gonna talk it over with the folks in Washington and see what they can come up with as far as rules, guidelines and regulations. The sticking point with that model is all 50 states would comply. If they can’t come up with a model the onus falls on the NCAA to do it and then those states that have their own laws in place don’t have to comply.

Charles Barkley Isn’t For Involving Politicians

In response to Baker’s comments, CBS had the outspoken “Sir Charles” give his take on what he’d like to see after seeing him shaking his head as Baker talked.

“Did he say we’re going to ask the politicians to help us?” Barkley said. “See that pisses me off already. Our politicians are awful people.”

“I would actually go to people who actually care about basketball.” he added. “I would put a committee together, I would love for Clark Kellogg to be on the committee, get some coaches, get some players, and let’s try to work some things out. We can’t ask these politicians nothing. Those people are awful people, Democrats and Republicans. They’re all crooks.”

New NCAA President (and former Governor of Massachusetts) Charlie Baker says he wants "consumer protections" around NIL, saying he's "gonna talk some with the folks in Washington."



Charles Barkley responded, as only he can. pic.twitter.com/w1XURZ0sEm — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 24, 2023

Barkley And Kevin Durant Still Throwing Shots

Sir Charles is still in rare form as he gets older. Exchanging opinions and public barbs with anyone who dare enter the arena of verbal warfare. He’s one of the best at it and one of his favorite targets is Kevin Durant.

Ever since Barkley criticized Durant for going to Golden State and winning two rings with the Splash Brothers, then KD disparaged Barkley’s lack of rings, it’s been on like popcorn.



NIL Has Changed Landscape Of College Sports

Barkley can get into a public spat with athletes at the drop of a dime, but he is also very vocal on politics and issues concerning the NCAA.



Name, Image and Likeness has forever changed how we view collegiate sports. That along with the consistently “hot as fish grease,” transfer portal has made it so in essence it’s become a sort of pay-for-play setup, and no matter how folks try to spin it that’s what it looks like in many facets.

This year’s men’s Final Four is a prime example of those two things playing a factor. In one semifinal its Florida Atlantic vs San Diego State, two schools from non-Power Five programs punching their ticket to college basketball’s biggest stage. And how about this tourney being the first time no No. 1 seed made the Elite Eight.

It’s forever changing, and based on Baker’s remarks stay tuned, because it’s so much more to come.

