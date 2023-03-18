Eau De VP? Man Sneak Sniffs Kamala Harris During NCAA Tournament Game

Vice President Kamala Harris is a proud Howard alumnus. Harris, nominally second-most powerful person in the country, decided to head to Des Moines, Iowa, to see her beloved Howard Bison men’s basketball team make its first March Madness appearance since 1992. And while the Bison weren’t able to upset the No. 1-seeded Kansas Jayhawks, the feeling that the program is headed in the right direction rang true.

Harris, watched the game from a suite and cheered her alma mater on, but what happened in the suite is what’s being talked about. An unknown man was caught on video sniffing the VP, yes sniffing her, and then he just went back to doing what he was prior.

Awkward, weird, strange, you could call it all of those things, and one has to believe he was someone who knows her, or he wouldn’t have made it past Secret Service.

Harris Catches Social Media Flak For Postgame Speech To Players

Following the Bison’s hard fought 96-68 loss to the Jayhawks, Harris made her way to their locker room to give a sort of postgame speech. In her speech, Harris talked about all they’d accomplished and how they made “The Mecca” proud.

“You played hard. You played to the very last second. You made all of us Bison proud,” she said. You are smart, you are disciplined. You Put everything you had into the game. You guys did not stop, and that it so inspiring. So you keep playing with chin up and shoulders back because you showed the world who the Bison are.

“So I know you may not be feeling great right now, OK, but you know who you are. You are excellence. You are hard work. You are powerful, and you are winners.”

"You made all us Bison so proud." ❤️@VP Kamala Harris delivered a postgame message to @HUMensBB 👏 #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/zwQFcwlWYX — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 16, 2023

No matter what people think of the VPs speech, to have her console the Bison following a tough season-ending loss is amazing in itself.

Bison Star Reflects On Harris’ Words

Harris’ speech seemed to hit home with the players, star forward Shy Odom who scored a game-high 15 points, along with eight rebounds and three assists told reporters this in his postgame interview.

“The experience was amazing. It’s amazing to know we have people of such power that are affiliated with us and supporting us at the same time.

“She just told us that even though we didn’t come up with the victory, that we’re still winners and what we have done this year is history and to keep our heads up.”

Harris coming to Howard sporting events is nothing new. The 49th VP of the United States, also provided the coin toss before the 56th meeting between Howard and Hampton in 2021.

It’s safe to say the Bison might be seeing more of one of its most famous alumni in the near future.

More news from our partners:

Colorado Football Player Kicked Out Of Training For Wrong Socks | Old School Deion Sanders Says ‘There’s Structure and Rules to This Thing’

White Privilege Denied: Obsessed Stanford Employee Arrested After False Accusations, Revenge Plot Against Black Male Co-Worker Backfires: ‘Make His Life a Living Hell’

La La Anthony Sparks Debate After Resurfaced Video Encourages People to Work for Free