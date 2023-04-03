Rap Or Go To The League? | LSU Freshman Guard Flau’Jae Johnson Told Reporter She Is Going to Continue Hooping And Rapping, So Stop Asking

The LSU lady Tigers have been one of the most intriguing teams to watch during the 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament. They have captured America’s attention with storylines from their head coach Kim Mulkey to star player Angel Reese. Now, freshman guard Flau’jae Johnson has stolen a few headlines of her own with what she told a reporter in a postgame interview.

Flau’jae Johnson cutting down the nets after LSU won the 2023 national championship. (Photo: Getty Images)

LSU won their first women’s basketball championship in school history on Sunday afternoon, and the freshman soaked up every moment.

Autumn Johnson, a reporter from NCAA Digital, asked her how she felt after LSU won the national title.

“They just played my song while I’m holding the national championship trophy. Quit playing with me, man. Come on LSU, baby. Year one, my freshman year, come on, quit playing with me,” said Flau’jae.

The song that was played had a lyric in it that said, “Are you gonna rap or be a athlete? If I’m still doing both why you asking mee.”

Are you gonna rap or be a athlete if I’m still doing both why you asking meee ??!!4️⃣4️⃣4️⃣4️⃣🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/YuU57AA4mi — Flaujae 4️⃣ (@Flaujae) April 3, 2023

“This was on my vision board, freshman of the year and a national championship. I can check both of them off. I knew it could happen. I dreamed it could happen,” Flau’jae said to ESPN reporter Holly Rowe.

The freshman guard has had a year to remember. She won SEC Freshman of the Year, started all 36 games for a national championship team, and inked a NIL deal with Jay Z’s Roc Nation.

Her deal with Roc Nation supports her rapping and basketball career. The company agreed to distribute her music on all streaming platforms and represents her in a marketing capacity to help her secure NIL deals, according to Sportscasting.

Flau’jae Got Bars

The 19-year-old budding hoop star is a native of Savannah, Georgia. Johnson is part of rap royalty in her hometown. She is the daughter of rap artist Jason Johnson, also known as Camoflauge. He is responsible for giving her unique name and skills on the microphone.

Jason was killed six months before his daughter was born in 2003, but his 2002 album “Keep It Real” opened at No. 24 on the Billboard independent album chart.

According to reports, Flau’jae has also had it in her to be a performer. She starred in a reality show called “The Rap Game” on Lifetime Network at the age of 12. The show featured young aspiring artists that competed for a chance to work with legendary Atlanta producer Jermaine Dupri.

She reportedly competed on “America’s Got Talent” at the age of 14 and made it to the quarterfinals.

Flau’jae went viral last year for her freestyle on “Bars On I-95” podcast.

She followed that up with an EP album she released in May 2022. She also has a number of freestyle videos, including one she dropped in January that was recorded in LSU’s locker room.

On Court Success

Flau’jae has found a way to thrive in both of her passions. While in high school, Flau’jae was a Mcdonald’s All American, ranked 26th overall by ESPN in the class of 2022, and won MVP at the Jordan Brand Classic game.

As a freshman, she averaged 11 points and 5.9 rebounds per game.

She was only the third player in school history to win SEC Freshman on the Year and was also named to the All-SEC freshman team.