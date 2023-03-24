‘I’m Not This Man GF. Please Stop’ | LSU Basketball Star Angel Reese Denies Relationship With Rapper NBA Youngboy, Who Already Has 10 Kids And A World Of Legal Trouble

LSU star center Angel Reese was rumored to be dating rapper NBA Youngboy, but she recently shot down those allegations on Twitter.

NBA Youngboy at his concert last summer, Angel Reese during LSU March Madness practice. (Photos: Getty Images)

The rumors started when the two recently got on Instagram live together. Reese invited the rapper to watch her and the lady Tigers in their Sweet 16 Matchup against Utah in the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

Fans did some digging and took the rumors further when they suspected NBA Youngboy mentioned her in a rap lyric for his song “Red.”

“I bang that red. Who the f*** is you? New b**** go to LSU,” said Youngboy in the song lyric.

Reese responded to the rumors with laughing emojis, “I’m not this man gf. please stop.”

🤣😭😭🤣i’m not this man GF. please stop https://t.co/ugw60FxucJ — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) March 23, 2023

A Good Catch?

According to reports, NBA Youngboy recently married longtime girlfriend Jazlyn Mychelle and the two welcomed their second child together in 2021. The 23-year-old rapper now has ten children and plenty of legal trouble to worry about instead of dating right now.

In March 2021, he was indicted on possession of firearm charges in California. He was charged and arrested for the similar charges on Sept. 28, 2020, in his hometown of Baton Rouge during a music video shoot.

A federal judge in Los Angeles ruled that his song lyrics were irrelevant to his trial and were tossed out as evidence. In July 2022, he was found not guilty in California.

NBA Youngboy was set to go to trial on Aug. 2, 2022 for his Baton Rouge case.

Despite his legal troubles, it is reported that the rap star has seven Billboard No. 1 selling albums and was the most streamed American artist on Youtube in 2022. He has had a major influence on today’s youth.

His checkered past, 10 kids, and recent purported marriage is a good reason for Reese to remain in the friendzone. Also, NBA Youngboy has been known to run through women with his long dating history. Some of his exes are Iyanna ‘Yaya’ Weather, social media influencer Jania Jackson, Starr Thigpen, and Kay Marie.

Who Is Angel Reese?

The 6-foot-3 sophomore from Baltimore, Maryland, has dominated women’s college basketball the last two seasons. Reese has averaged a double-double in consecutive seasons and had one of her best game’s of the season in the second round of the NCAA tournament.

She scored 25 points and had 24 rebounds along with six blocks against Michigan in LSU’s 66-42 win. She also averaged 23.8 points and 15.7 rebounds per game this season. Her points per game average is the fifth best in the country for women’s basketball and rebounds per game are second in the county only behind BYU’s Lauren Gustin(16.7).

Reese has built up her following on Instagram with over 469,000 followers. It has help her land NIL deals with Bose headphones, Nike, and DTLR clothing stores, per her Instagram.

