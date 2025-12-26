‘Roger Goodell and Them Pigs’: Charles Barkley Calls Out NFL For Trying To Hijack Christmas Day From NBA

Another year and another Christmas in the books, and while some got what they wanted and others didn’t, many NBA and NFL athletes had to work on joyous occasion. As we gathered around to watch various NBA and NFL games, NBA legend and 1993 NBA MVP Charles Barkley let his feelings be known on a certain matter.

Beginning in 1947 the NBA has always been the showcase sport on Christmas Day. Until 1971 when the NFL chimed in with a couple of games. They took an 18-year break beginning the following year, only to resume the tradition in 1989. From the 1990s until now NFL games have become a staple, but don’t tell that to the aforementioned Barkley who isn’t a fan of the NFL also being featured on Christmas.

Charles Barkley is taking shots at the NFL for barging in on the NBA’s tradition of owning Christmas. pic.twitter.com/6X7VEkzFmj — Front Office Sports (@FOS) December 25, 2025

Charles Barkley Calls NFL Pigs For Having Games On Christmas Day

With the NBA running a five-game slate on ESPN and ABC, the NFL combatted that with its own three-game slate on Netflix and Amazon Prime. The move seemingly pissed off the Auburn Tigers legend who had this to say about the NFL.

“The NFL got greedy and started adding Christmas games. We used to have this day to ourselves, but Roger Goodell and them pigs at the NFL always want to hog every day of the week now,” Barkley said on ESPN as the NBA’s schedule got started. Christmas is an NBA day.

Charles Barkley calls out Roger Goodell and the NFL for having games on Christmas. 🎄 pic.twitter.com/g0r8LRJ7Yg — TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 25, 2025

Barkley Has Called Out NFL In The Past

“Sir Charles” is no stranger to blasting the NFL for what he calls pure greed and disrespect to other sports. In 2024, while at TNT Barkley called out the NFL for having a playoff game on Peacock, making fans have to add that particular app to enjoy the game.

“That’s not cool. They’re just being greedy pigs,” he said on ESPN Radio at the time. “I’m glad some NFL players are taking some shots at them. … I know the NFL is the biggest thing in the world, but to put this game on Peacock and make people have to buy Peacock, that’s just low class. I’m disgusted.” RELATED: ‘Gonna Wipe Their Tears In Cash.’: Charles Barkley Says NBA’s $76B Media Deal That Sends NBA Fans Scrambling To Find Games On Streaming Services Is ‘Big Problem’

NFL Dominates Holiday Ratings Yearly

Although the NBA does win some slots depending on the particular matchup, overall the NFL is the big winner on Christmas (including record numbers on Netflix in 2024). While aggregate numbers lean heavily towards the NFL, the NBA still holds strong and especially when it’s high-profile or marquee matchup that fans can’t stand to miss.