‘Saying What Everybody Be Thinking’: Fans React To Charles Barkley Clowning Shaq For Being Part Of A Fraternity 

The NBA playoffs means more of the crew on “ Inside The NBA” on TNT. That also means more of Basketball Hall of Famers Shaquille O’ Neal and Charles Barkley taking subtle jabs at one another. The longtime rivals who’ve become good friends working together never miss an opportunity to come for one another, and at times it’s almost led to blows on set.



The back-and-forth is usually centered around Shaq taunting Barkley about not having any championships while he has four. Sir Charles, the former Auburn Tigers standout usually responds with he’d have plenty of rings if he rode the coattails of the late, great Kobe Bryant or Dwyane Wade the two legends that Shaq won those four titles with. That was also the case during their most recent episode of the hit pregame and postgame show.

Barkley Clowns Fraternities

As the crew discussed Thursday’s NBA action between the Warriors and Timberwolves, O’Neal made it be known that he wanted to be called something than his government name.

“From now on, I would like to be addressed as Professor O’Neal because I graduate in two years,” Shaq said. “I will leave you and become a college professor in mentorship and business administration. Alabama State, shout-out to Gamma Sig.”

That quickly drew the ire of Barkley.

“I don’t want to be in no fraternity. A bunch of damn loser dudes getting together all the time, Only losers join fraternities,” he said.

Shaq then brought up Barkley’s former close friend Michael Jordan being in a fraternity, and of course Barkley couldn’t resist:

“Michael ain’t waste his time with no fraternity … He might, but he ain’t doing that with those bums.”

Shaq Is A Que

O’Neal wears his Omega Psi Phi membership proudly. Better known as “Ques,” the four-time NBA champion was initiated during his time at LSU in the early 1990s.

It was founded in 1911 at Howard University.