Charles Barkley Says He Would Punch Aaron Rodgers In The Face Over Epstein List Comment

Aaron Rodgers recently said something that stirred the media up and has a lot of fans and critics speaking unfavorably about him. But you know it’s serious when things go from comments to people wanting to fight him.

Charles Barkley is one of the guys who’s taking his disrespect for Aaron Rodgers a step further. The NBA Hall of Famer and media personality mentioned that if he were Jimmy Kimmel, he would’ve punched Rodgers in the face.

Why Would Charles Barkley Punch Aaron Rodgers In The Face?

Now Rodgers’ remarks regarding “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” host and producer Jimmy Kimmel has turned heads everywhere.

Rodgers went on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday, Jan. 2, and insinuated that Kimmel was on the Epstein list that was released later that week. A court unsealed a file that detailed a history of connections between the late billionaire sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein and hundreds of his associates, many of them public figures. Epstein, who is widely reviled as a pedophile who trafficked underage girls to his private island in the U.S. Virgin Islands, kept records that showed who accompanied him when and where on his jaunts.

“There’s a lot of people, including Jimmy Kimmel, who are really hoping that doesn’t come out,” Rodgers said last week on “The Pat McAfee Show.” “I’ll tell you what, if that list comes out, I definitely will be popping some sort of bottle.”

Many people, including Kimmel, took offense to that remark made by Rodgers, and while Kimmel had a long monologue on his show where he addressed Rodgers’ comments, others who weren’t even mentioned by the New York Jets quarterback had some choice words for him as well.

But the funniest one has to be NBA legend and current TNT NBA analyst Charles Barkley, who went on “CBS Mornings” to air out his thoughts on the Rodgers-Kimmel situation.

CBS Morning host Gayle King asked Barkley how he would’ve reacted had he been in Kimmel’s shoes.

“I would have punched him in the face,” Barkley said to CBS Morning. “I think that when you’re in the limelight, people get to say things about you — that goes with the territory — but when you start comparing people, saying you’re hanging out with pedophiles and people having sex with underage girls, that’s dangerous.”

Barkley isn’t wrong either, the amount of secrecy and anonymity that the Epstein operation had means that any name mentioned in the same sentence as Epstein automatically gives that person a questionable reputation in the eyes of the public.

And Barkley’s comment isn’t just talk or clout chasing. This is the same Sir Charles threw a heckling fan through a bar window in Orlando, Florida, in 1997, when Charles Barkley was playing for the Houston Rockets.

Aaron Rodgers Associated Jimmy Kimmel With Jeffrey Epstein

Someone as famous as Kimmel, his name carries a lot of weight, and Aaron Rodgers carelessly tossing his name around with something as serious as the Epstein list could do permanent damage to one’s career.

While Barkley probably represented a more violent side of Kimmel’s resentment toward Rodgers, Pat McAfee’s response to Rodgers’ comments on his show was much more appropriate.

What Did Pat McAfee Say To Aaron Rodgers?

McAfee announced that Rodgers’ segment of “Aaron Rodgers Tuesday” will be discontinued for the remainder of the season, McAfee stating that Rodgers had become too much of a distraction.

“So ‘Aaron Rodgers Tuesday,’ season 4 is done,” McAfee said. “There are going to be a lot of people that are happy with that, myself included, to be honest.”

It looks like Rodgers is losing a lot of faith from all sides involved, and if he wants to save face for when he returns to play for the Jets next year, he is best off keeping himself quiet and working on making a comeback.