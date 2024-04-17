New York Jets Didn’t Pay Aaron Rodgers $75M To Offer Conspiracy Theories About Anthony Fauci and AIDS | Team Needs Leadership, Not Lip Service

Aaron Rodgers has some free time before he takes another crack at leading the Jets on a deep playoff run. Last year’s attempt lasted one game, and while he has been rehabbing, he’s also had time to do more reading and research.

We know that he has been very expressive with ideologies and beliefs that are contradictory to some conventional trains of thought, and his criticism of the government and Anthony Fauci, the American doctor and scientist who, as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease (NIAID; 1984–2022), played a key role in researching and setting public health policy for a number of contagious illnesses, notably AIDS and COVID-19.

Aaron Rodgers Accuses Anthony Fauci and Federal Government Of Creating AIDS and COVID

During an appearance on the “Look Into It with Eddie Bravo: podcast in March, Rodgers suggested the HIV/AIDS epidemic of the 1980s was engineered by the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases with help from the federal government, who executed the same game plan with COVID-19.

“The blueprint, the game plan was made in the ’80s. Create a pandemic with a virus that is going wild,” Rodgers said. “Fauci was given like over $350 million to research this and come up with drugs new or repurposed, to handle the AIDS pandemic and all they came up with was AZT.” “And if you do even smidge of research … I’m not a doctor. I’m not an immunologist. I can read though,” Rodgers continued. “I can learn and look things up like any normal person and do my own research which is so vilified. To question authority.” “But that was the game plan back then. Create an environment where only one thing work. back then AZT, right now Remdesivir until we get a vaccine, which by the way, Anthony Fauci had stake in the Moderna vaccine,” he asserted. Rodgers basically calls Fauci an evil crook, but the iconic QB does have his supporters. Good morning patriots! ❤️🤍💙🇺🇸



Send Fauci to prison!! pic.twitter.com/gGuhtfX33Z — Sarah Smith (@Defundmedianow) April 17, 2024 Rodgers continues: “And we know Pfizer is one of the most criminally corrupt organizations ever. The fine they paid was the biggest in the history of the DOJ in 2009. What are we talking about? We’re going to put our full trust in science that can’t be questioned?” Rodgers isn’t the first person to criticize and politicize Fauci and his response to and handling of the COVID epidemic back in 2020. His position and ostensible Democratic allegiances made him a political lightning rod during the public health emergency. Of course, Rodgers was attacked by Fauci supporters and people who find him incredibly annoying off the field.

“Can someone please take Aaron Rodgers home and make him stay inside until his head is fixed?” one person asked.

“Just a reminder, Dr Fauci is a hero. Aaron Rodgers is a clown,” said another X/Twitter user.

“Aaron Rodgers is the worst type of idiot—the one who’s convinced he’s a genius,” another Xer wrote.

Another lashed out: “Please keep Aaron Rodgers & his weird conspiracy theories off of my timeline. Dude has choked on one too many shrooms dipped in acid.”

Aaron Rodgers Should Shut Up And Focus On What Jets Paid Him $75M To Do

If ARod was on something, it was probably the psychedelic drug ayahuasca. He went on an offseason soul search back in 2022 and discovered that getting lit lead to spiritual calm and overstanding.

“I had heard about ayahuasca and I think there’s so many myths and rumors about it,” said Rodgers on the “Aubrey Marcus Podcast.” “The fear around it is, you’re going to s*** yourself, it’s just a big throw-up fest … but the negative framework of it is that is the experience, not the deep and meaningful and crazy mind-expanding possibilities and also deep self-love and healing that can happen on the other side.”

Maybe he was high when he decided to make these divisive and unfounded comments. the Jets surely don’t need a fractured fan base entering such a crucial season. The Jets hope Rodgers can keep a zip on his lips until he delivers what he came to New York to do. It certainly wasn’t to offer his conspiracy theories.