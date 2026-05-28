‘May Have Played His Last Game Of Football’: With His NFL Career on Empty, Tyreek Hill Seemingly Shifting Career To Turntables 

Former Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill has been one of the best big play threats the NFL has ever seen. The speedster also known as the “Cheetah” has wowed fans and given defenses headaches for years.

But, as the 2026 NFL season approaches the eight-time Pro Bowl player and five-time first-team All-Pro is facing some real uncertainty about his playing future. Now 32, Hill, a former Super Bowl champion with the Chiefs is on the mend from a torn ACL and dislocated knee suffered last season.

Because of that and other factors such as locker room dynamics with a player like Hill teams are tepid on signing him, leaving Hill to turn to the turntables as a DJ.

Free agent wide receiver Tyreek Hill has announced that he is now a DJ in Miami. pic.twitter.com/zuxx9uvwmR — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) May 25, 2026

How Did We Get Here?: Career Going Downhill

Hill’s life off the field has been spiraling for a while now. First, it was a fire at his South Florida mansion in 2024. That was followed by his ex-wife Keeta Vaccaro filing for divorce in 2025 just 17 months after the couple tied the knot. Vaccaro cited a domestic dispute as the reason for filing. The couple divorce became final in March with Hill having to cough up roughly $6 million in the settlement.

Then it was model and social media influencer Sophie Hall suing Hill and winning an undisclosed amount for what she claims was an injury to her leg that occurred when the former Oklahoma State Cowboys tackled her while performing football training drills in his backyard.

RELATED: Say What? | Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill Being Sued By Plus-Size Model Sophie Hall For Allegedly Breaking Her Leg During Lineman Drills At His Mansion

His arrest outside the stadium was another bad look that foreshadowed his rocky last couple of seasons.

Hill’s aforementioned season-ending and career threatening injury is pretty much a culmination of a laundry list of issues he’s had over the last couple of years. In the aftermath of his injury Hill acknowledged that retirement was a possibility and he might’ve even foreshadowed his new love with is deejaying.

🚨🚨 Tyreek Hill announced that he has become a DJ under the stage name “Cheetah,” and has performed DJ sets at clubs in Miami and Los Angeles. #Dolphins #NFL pic.twitter.com/B1FtEbMNB8 — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) May 24, 2026

Hill Spoke It Into Existence

The dynamic game changer first hinted at the possibility of learning to deejay in November 2025 when he posted this to X.

“Coming to play house music near you” on X and followed it with an Instagram video of himself behind the decks. He downplayed it at the time, telling People magazine it was “just something I’m doing in my pastime.”

Now, a master of the Pioneer DDJ controller, Hill seems to be taking this more seriously than just something to do in his free time.

Fans Chime In

Hill’s newfound love definitely had fans talking, and they couldn’t wait give their varying opinions on the matter.

“Yeah DJ Hill gonna need a lot more gigs to pay for all that dam child support,” a fan said. “He may have played his last down of football but at least he hasn’t played his last song,” another fan said. “Who cares!! Stay out of the NFL! No one wants him!,” a fan replied. “Happy for Reek man! Do what brings you joy,” a fan quipped. “From hitting his baby mamas to hitting sick beats…” a fan mentioned. “Tyreek Hill becoming a Miami DJ is the most Miami sentence ever,” a fan spewed. “Gotta pay child support and lawyer fees some how,” a fan said.

Hill Channeling Inner O’Neal

Hill could be hoping to follow the footsteps of Shaquille O’Neal who’s become one of the hottest DJs in the country having played at major music events like Lollapalooza as DJ Diesel.

The difference is O’Neal didn’t dabble in that side until he was fully retired, as that’s something Hill must soon decide if he’s gonna take this seriously and if the offers don’t come to join an NFL team.