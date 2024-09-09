“Tyreek Hill Is A Black Superhero”: The Outrage Over Tyreek Hill Detainment Also Earned Him Some Points With Fans

“Tyreek Hill is a Black superhero.”

At least, that’s how one NFL Sunday Ticket YouTube user, Chaz Cheif87, described Hill following his incredible 80-yard TD and subsequent handcuff celebration after being arrested by overzealous Miami-Dade police prior to his incredible performance in a 20-17 Miami Dolphins comeback win on Sunday.

Even if you try to use some of the more salacious aspects of his life against him, like him admitting that he might have up to 10 kids, he also admits to taking care of all of them. Once proved in court, he has no problems with breaking bread.

That aside, despite personal attacks and criticisms about the way he lives his life, he continues to be a great teammate and maintain his long standing as a candidate for best wide receiver in the NFL and its most explosive aerial weapon. He’s the only player in history with back-to back 1,700-yard seasons.

Tyreek Hill Has Networth of $40M

Tyreek Hill has a reputed net worth of $40 million and just signed a $90 million three-year extension with Miami. The bag he’s made at his craft in the NFL with the Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins and the quarterbacks he’s set records and won with, make him especially successful as a Black man from humble beginnings in America. The son of Anesha Sanchez, and his father Derrick Shaw in Douglas, Georgia.

Reek is considered a superhero in the community. A guy who has defied all odds to rise to wealth and prominence. He’s also known as a very active individual who has had a few brushes with the law and some domestic incidents that have earned him the bad guy label among some people.

He isn’t out here committing criminal activity, but his flamboyance, his money, his lifestyle choices and his fame, makes him a target for hater fans, racially motivated losers and law enforcement.

Because Hill’s reputation of being the kind of guy whose involvement or victimization in this latest incident wouldn’t necessarily shock anyone, that doesn’t mean what happened to him at the hands of Miami-Dade PD is justifiable or acceptable. It’s just that if you made a list of superstar NFL players who could possibly be involved in such a bizarre incident in his own town, Hill would probably make the cut.

That’s unfortunate, considering how much he makes it a point to connect with the community and give back, but a perceived reality for some, nonetheless.

Tyreek Hill’s Arresting Officer Put On Leave

According to reports, the wide receiver was pinned to the ground and handcuffed by cops, even appearing to have been struck by an unprovoked officer in shocking footage of the incident where Hill was reportedly pulled over for speeding and reckless driving, while making his way to Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday morning.

A few hours later, the video had gone viral and after widespread outrage a statement from Miami-Dade Police Chief Stephanie V. Daniels revealed that the officer has been put on administrative duties during “a thorough review of the matter.”

Miami-Dade PD isn’t known for its lack of aggression or use of discretion when executing the law with Black celebrities, reportedly telling Hill to pull over around one block away from Hard Rock.

The NFL star was pinned to the ground and handcuffed, even appearing to have been struck by an unprovoked officer in shocking footage of the incident. Cops released him shortly afterward.

Several of his Miami teammates are said to have pulled over to help de-escalate the situation and expressed outrage.

Dolphins S Jevón Holland on Tyreek Hill being detained by police before their game today: “That’s got to get handled. Excessive force on a Black man, that’s not uncommon. It’s a very common thing in America. That needs to be addressed on a country-wide level.” pic.twitter.com/6APgZL6PRU — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) September 8, 2024

Teammates, Stephen A. Smith and Agent Drew Rosenhaus Outraged

Despite his client being released, Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, has described the incident as a “heartbreaking situation” which was “completely unnecessary” and suggested they will take action.

‘I’m very distraught about it, I was greatly worried about Tyreek,” Rosenhaus said. “All the extra stuff that happened just seems, from my perspective, completely unnecessary.”

Reports say this incident is already motivating Hill, who’s entering his third season in Miami, to participate in long-needed police reform in Miami. Hill was asked about the incident after the game and replied with some insight into his frame of mind.

Miami Dolphins star Wide Receiver Tyreek Hill speaks on being arrested hours before kickoff for a driving violation outside Hard Rock Stadium in Miami and hearing the police officer was put on administrative leave after altercation. pic.twitter.com/wAv2hkcIWX — VideoMixtape.com (@VideoMixtape_) September 8, 2024

“What if I wasn’t Tyreek Hill? Lord knows what those guys would have done,” Hill said.

Hill Handled The Day Like A Superhero

To be honest, Hill handled the situation like a true OG. He made it to the game, didn’t fret about the incident but used it as fuel to grab seven balls for 130 yards, including a signature 80-yard bomb, which he celebrated by performing a handcuffed gesture as one of the other receivers led him away.

This was a very revealing moment. No matter how obnoxious or rich Hill is, his interaction with police one block from the stadium should not have resulted in handcuffing and rough treatment.

If anything, the cops should have offered to escort him to wherever he needed to go or made sure he got to his destination quickly. Instead, it became an assault and detainment of a guy who brings pride to the city every time he steps up on the field.

Police who resent successful people of color or equate every Black man in a McClaren with a drug dealer or criminal.

All Hill could do for now is kill it on the field in front of a national audience. He did that and his symbolic gesture was way deeper than something cute he came up with. He also showed his team what kind of man he is by leading them to victory in a moment of personal tragedy for him.

Stephen A. Smith Expressed Outrage Over Tyreek Hill Arrest

Naturally, News of Hill’s detainment sparked outrage online, with ESPN host Stephen A. Smith pointed out the “unnecessary” incident on Sunday morning and drew comparisons with golf star Scottie Scheffler’s infamous arrest in Kentucky earlier this year.

Smith wrote on X alongside a video of Hill being placed in cuffs on the pavement: “Look for yourself. This is b.s. Totally unnecessary.”

“And btw…., I know the Scottie Scheffler incident was in Georgia — not Florida — and he was arrested, detained, and booked,” Smith continued. “I also know we don’t know all the details, blah….blah…..blah! But he wasn’t faced down on the ground in cuffs? Then forcibly sat down again by officers a second time. Nah! This story isn’t going away — and it doesn’t need to.”

On a positive note, Hill made it out safely and lives to put on his cape and ride out next Sunday.