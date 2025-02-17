“That’s Not Leadership To Me, And I’ll Say It To Your Face” | Ryan Clark Blasts $90M WR Tyreek Hill’s Attitude Towards Disappointing Season

Not only is ESPN’s Ryan Clark an outstanding analyst, the former Super Bowl champion safety who made his name on big hits also isn’t afraid to speak his mind and stand on what he says.

Clark, who not only does great work as an NFL analyst on ESPN, but is also one third of the hit “The Pivot” podcast, is no stranger to getting pushback for his takes. Clark is very opinionated, and in this era of the coddled and babied athlete he’s a breath of fresh air.

When Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill made comments like “I’m done bro,” insinuating he wanted out following the team’s season-ending loss, Clark called it a lack of leadership.



While Hill has since walked back those sentiments, citing frustration with how things went and ended for the Dolphins last season, and stating that South Beach is where he wants to be, the damage has already been done.

If you say it with your chest on TV you better be able to say it to the athlete’s face. @cheetah took issue with some of my criticism of him following his locker room comments after a loss to the @nyjets, & he let me know about it on the @EAMaddenNFL blue carpet!



Hill Confronts Clark, Who Wanted All The Smoke

During an interview with “The Pivot” during a busy Super Bowl week, Hill let it be known that he loved the former NFL players Fred Taylor and Channing Crowder, who make up the other two thirds of the podcast, but Clark pissed him off with his comments concerning Hill’s lack of leadership. But, as he’s always done on television or sitting across from someone, Clark stood on business, which he showed to Hill.

“So, here’s what I said about you,” Clark said. “When you go into the locker room, and you say what you said, that’s not leadership to me. And I’ll say that to your face. I’m never going to say anything about y’all that I wouldn’t say in front of y’all because I know I paint a certain picture. I’m pro player all the time, but in that situation, you’re a leader, right? And people look at you not only for what you do in Miami, but for what you do overall. In my opinion, you’re better than that.”

Hill changed his tune following Clark’s words and responded with …

“You’re right.”

“I feel just like you said, you know what I’m saying,” Hill said. “I feel exactly like you said. Like, no bad blood against anybody.”

Cooler heads prevailed because Hill realized that in that moment he didn’t show the leadership that his $30 million a season salary commands. It wasn’t a good look, and he owned up to it.

Clark Has Been On A Tear Lately

Clark setting Hill straight was just one of the few times in recent weeks he’s had to do so. He recently had it out with former NFL player Marcellus Wiley, who was once an analyst on FS1, over what Wiley called race-baiting as it pertains to how Clark views Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen and their playoff shortcomings. Wiley claims that Clark makes excuses for Jackson while bashing Allen.

He also laid into fellow ESPN analyst and “First Take” co-host Shannon Sharpe, who claimed that the QB GOAT debate was over following Patrick Mahomes not-so-good performance in Super Bowl LIX. Clark asked Sharpe how can he say that when he capes daily for a guy who has more NBA Finals losses than wins (LeBron James). Those comments made the normally loud and outspoken Sharpe very uncomfortable as the segment went to break.

This is who Clark is, and it’s been this way since he started at ESPN and checked Stephen A. Smith for saying wasn’t qualified to do his job. The key is he always does it with tact and facts, and this situation with Hill was no different.