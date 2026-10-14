‘What a Drastic Fall From Grace’:  Tyreek Hill Has To Pay Ex-Wife $500,000 Of The $8M She Wanted For Multiple Battery Accusations 

Tyreek’s nasty divorce proceedings with estranged wife Lakeeta Vaccaro, who accused the NFL star of eight different claims of domestic abuse, came to a head on Tuesday, when a jury returned a mixed verdict in the assault and battery civil trial against him.

Courts found the free agent wide receiver liable for two counts of battery but not liable for the eight remaining claims made by his estranged wife, Lakeeta Vaccaro, who won a $500K settlement in the case.

Tyreek Hill Found Guilty In Civil Trial Must Pay Wife $500K In Compensatory Damages

Vaccaro’s lawyer, Paul Schwiep, asked the jury to “restore her dignity” by awarding her compensatory damages in the amount of $8 million, saying, “”Money doesn’t undo the harm, but it’s just how our civil justice system works.”

Courts found that NFL player Tyreek Hill was liable for two counts of battery but not liable for the eight remaining claims made by his estranged wife, Lakeeta Vaccaro, who won a $500K compensatory damages settlement in the case. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)

A post on X detailed Hill’s verdict:

“Breaking: Tyreek Hill has been ordered to pay his estranged wife, Lakeeta Hill, $500,000 in damages after a civil lawsuit over allegations of domestic abuse. A jury found Tyreek liable for only two counts of battery. What a drastic fall from grace.”

Hill already paid a substantial amount in the divorce proceedings with court records and testimony placing the figure around $714,000 in total voluntary support and payments over the course of their separation/proceedings before the recent civil jury verdict, He also was paying her $15K per month for personal expenses.

Once the divorce verdict hit, Hill took huge losses:

$500,000 ordered by a Florida jury/court

Monthly Support / Spending Money: $20,000 to $50,000 per month

$20,000 to $50,000 per month Legal Fees: $457,517 covered by Hill

$457,517 covered by Hill Vehicle Allowance: $100,000 for a new car (after a request to use a $200,000 Bentley was denied)

$100,000 for a new car (after a request to use a $200,000 Bentley was denied) Real Estate: Exclusive use of the couple’s $5.5 million Miami waterfront condominium, with Hill responsible for the mortgage, insurance, utilities, and internet

Exclusive use of the couple’s $5.5 million Miami waterfront condominium, with Hill responsible for the mortgage, insurance, utilities, and internet Health Insurance: Covered by Hill for Vaccaro and their daughter.

Vaccaro’s final victory is the additional half a million awarded to her in compensatory damages. Hill had one small win, as Vaccaro was denied her claims for punitive damages.

Fans poured into the comments section.

“That’s a serious judgment,” expressed on fan. “And it’s a reminder that fame and talent don’t put anyone above accountability. The jury found him liable on two counts of battery, and that verdict shouldn’t be brushed aside. No one deserves to experience domestic abuse.

“A sad reminder that talent and success mean little without character and accountability,” another fan commented.

Hill knew he was going to take a hit, but his reputation was also at stake. When the verdict was read, Hill looked relieved and hugged one of his attorneys. Hill smiled and shook his lawyers’ hands as he left the courtroom.

“Mr. Hill was very pleased that he was able to get his story out and to be able to tell the world what he’s not been able to speak about,” Bright told reporters. “He’s very grateful.”

Tyreek Hill Happy To Pay Just $500K, Ex-Wife Wanted $8M

Despite the financial loss and the court finding there was some proof of battery, the six-person jury, along with two alternates, ranging in age from 29 to 57 and consisting of five men and three women, reached a verdict that Reek’s lawyers found favorable after nearly four hours of deliberation.

The weeklong civil trial was scandal-ridden, involving multiple allegations of physical and verbal abuse committed by Hill toward Vaccaro. Hill has continuously denied that he physically abused his ex-wife, and has apologized for any verbal berating that may have occurred during arguments.

RELATED: ‘Decided To Forcefully Pull Me Off The Bed’: Tyreek Hill’s Estranged Wife Testifies In Day 1 Of Divorce Trial Accusing NFL Wide Receiver Of Abuse

Previously, Vaccaro testified in court that the abuse started on Jan. 11, 2024, when the couple began arguing over a postnuptial agreement. Vaccaro told jurors Hill grabbed a necklace off her neck, put his hands around her neck and grabbed and twisted her breasts.

The jury determined that Hill was liable for that event.

Hill’s attorneys have maintained that the accusations of physical abuse only arose because Vaccaro wanted even more money from Hill. Michael Gottlieb told jurors during closing arguments this lawsuit is “all about money and divorce,” and that the allegations of abuse arose only after Vaccaro lost a claim for additional spousal support.

“Her ambition to take his money wasn’t met. So she files this action,” Gottlieb said.

Meanwhile, Hill is on the road to recovering some of that lost money and his agent Drew Rosenhaus, told ESPN’s Adam Schefter that he’s in discussions with several teams but no contract has been offered at this time. As Hill continues to rehab, opportunities should open up later in the season — if he’s healthy — to join a team and provide a vertical threat.

Tyreek Hill Still Rehabbing, Unemployed

The eight-time Pro Bowl wide receiver signed a 3-year, $90 million extension with $65 million guaranteed in 2024, before his career started coming off the rails. A number of off-the-field issues combined with a drop in performance and ability to remain healthy has put Hill in an unfamiliar situation. He has to prove to NFL teams that he can still ball, while unsure of his future eligibility with the league.

An NFL spokesperson told ESPN last week that Vaccaro’s allegations against Hill remain “under review of the personal conduct policy.”