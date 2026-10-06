‘He Grabbed My Breasts, Trying To Twist Them’: Tyreek Hill’s Estranged Wife Testifies In Day 1 Of Civil Trial Accusing NFL Wide Receiver Of Abuse

Tyreek Hill is trying to get back into the NFL after off-field issues, losing, and an injury led to his exit from the Miami Dolphins. In the meantime, the former Kansas City Chiefs star has been throwing hints at his former team to sign him in wake of several injuries to Patrick Mahomes’ receivers.

Hill has also been dealing with a long-running legal saga with his estranged wife, Lakeeta Vaccaro, 30, who has sued the wide receiver in a case tied to their divorce proceedings, alleging multiple instances of abuse; Hill, 33, has denied the allegations and does not face any criminal charges.

The former All-Pro receiver sat in court on Tuesday as Vaccaro revealed the abuse she claims she suffered during their 17-month marriage.

Tyreek Hill appears in court on Oct. 6, 2026. (Court TV)

A video was posted on X of Day 1 of the civil trial. Hill’s estranged wife testified to the jury about a time she said Tyreek put his hands on her and broke her laptop because she didn’t want to go to a 7-on-7 football tournament with him.

“He got really mad,” she said. “He was trying to grab my ring..then decided to forcefully pull me off the bed and grab my ring and laptop and threw it across the room. He was charging at me and trying to wrestle me. He grabbed my breasts, trying to twist them. All these things are happening continuously,” Vaccaro told the court in a video testimony posted on X.

Vaccaro and Hill met at the University of Miami and were engaged in 2021. The couple broke off the engagement after a few months, but reunited after two years and were married on Nov. 8, 2023.

There was no prenuptial agreement signed, but one month prior to the wedding ceremony, Hill began pushing for her to sign a postnuptial agreement that contained a clause that specified she would receive only $1 for any claims of emotional damage or harm, Vaccaro and lawyers testified Tuesday.

“He was just angry every time he brought it up, it was like we can never have a civilized conversation, it just ended up being a whole argument,” she said.

Hill’s bumpy relationship with Vaccaro led to a very short marriage.

Vaccaro says arguments between the two turned physical anytime she refused Hill’s demand for her to sign any form of marital agreement.

“I didn’t say exactly what he wanted to hear, and he ended up putting his hands on me, trying to grab my ring, grabbing my necklace off and pushing me to the bed and putting his hands around my neck.” “When this defendant did not get his way with Lakeeta, he took the same approach with her that he took in his professional life,” Vaccaro’s attorney, Paul Schwiep, told the jury. “He was violent. He exploded. And then after an episode, he would retreat; he would apologize.”

Schwiep told the jury that evidence of the abuse isn’t easy to come by because it happened behind closed doors and Vaccaro didn’t gather any physical evidence.

“Most of the incidents that occurred happened behind closed doors. There’s not a lot of photographs of what happened,” he said. “Lakeeta wasn’t trying to build a case. She was trying to build a life.”

Lakeeta Vaccaro testified on Oct. 6, 2026. (Court TV)

How Many Times Did Tyreek Hill Allegedly Abuse Ex-Wife?

Vaccaro’s civil complaint alleges eight instances of abuse, with the alleged final straw coming on April 7, 2025, after the couple’s child was born. There was allegedly a video presented to the jury of Hill using profane language, but his lawyer Christi Bright, disputes that it qualifies as evidence of abuse in the relationship.

“The evidence will show that the most objective witnesses in this case are the neutral law enforcement officers who responded in real time,” Bright said. “Officers from three separate stations — Davie, Orlando and Sunrise — all responding to marital disputes. These officers were on scene to investigate and were duty-bound to make an arrest if the evidence supported one. Yet, across all three departments, the evidence will show that not one officer … found one strike, one bruise, one mark.”

Vaccaro came off like a bandit in status quo support from Hill.

She got a lump sum, one-time payment of $500K cash. She gets between $20K-$50K per month in temporary “status-quo” support. Approximately $457,000 of her legal fees covered by Hill. Vehicle allowance of $100,000 allocated for a replacement car (after a request to keep a $200,000 Bentley was denied). Exclusive occupancy of their $5.5 million Miami waterfront condominium. Hill remains responsible for the mortgage, insurance, utilities, and internet.

Vacarro Wanted $40K Child Support Increase

Back in January, US Weekly reported Vaccaro walked into a Florida courtroom asking the judge for a $40K increase in support for the former couple’s child. The judge then called out Vaccaro blowing through $714K that Hill had given her. Not only did she blow through the money she did by purchasing a nearly $200K Bentley which was $100K over the alloted amount agreed upon for a car.

The judge noted that, as of the date of the hearing, Tyreek had provided Keeta with a total of $714,000. US reported that court docs noted $500,000 of that was for legal fees, $100,000 was for a car allowance, $100,000 was a lump sum and then another $17,500 in temporary child support.

Keeta had demanded child support in the amount of $37,958 per month. She also asked for retroactive child support in the amount of $325,122 for the time period of April 2025 to December 2025.

“The court finds the additional $96,000 to purchase a vehicle was excessive and unnecessary,” the judge noted. In addition, Keeta spent $37,000 on business ventures which the judge also found to be unnecessary.

Hill’s attorney says this latest amendment petition with new allegations is an attempt to get more money from her client. There was no mention of domestic violence until the outcome of her divorce was “not as she had requested”.

With reportedly more than 10 children to feed and various mothers to pacify, Hill needs to get back into the NFL, despite signing a three-year, $90 million agreement in 2024. The Dolphins released him ahead of the 2026 season to clear approximately $23 million in salary cap space following a season-ending knee injury in late 2025.