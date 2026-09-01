‘Not Farfetched That He Could Be Friends’: Fake NFL Player Accused of Scamming Women out of $1.8M Claims to Be Workout Partners with Tyreek Hill and Antonio Brown, and Fans Aren’t Shocked

The federal fraud case against Daejon Labrayae Love — who is accused of posing as an undrafted San Francisco 49ers wide receiver to defraud 26 women out of $1.3 million — has some new twists and turns.

Federal prosecutors allege that Love maintained an elaborate web of deception across social media to reinforce his fake football career and lavish lifestyle. After connecting with women on dating apps under his sports persona, Love and his 18-year-old accomplice —who posed as a high-level wealth manager — allegedly convinced victims to hand over investment funds and take out bank loans.

RELATED: ‘There Is No Way This Is Real’: Former NFL Star Shawne Merriman Talks Fake NFL Player Daejon Love as Another Scammer Surfaces on Internet

In another video recording that has surfaced, Love expanded on his fictional background, telling women that star receivers Tyreek Hill, Antonio Brown, and John Brown were close friends who regularly trained with him. According to court documents, Love claimed that working out alongside those high-profile players caught the attention of NFL scouts, ultimately leading to his alleged contract with the 49ers.

“I have three really, really good friends who play in the NFL right now,” Love claimed in the video. “His name is Tyreek Hill, he plays for the Miami Dolphins, he just got traded last season from the Kansas CIty Chiefs.” ”One of my best friends, John Brown – he was just all over the league last season, now he’s with the Buffalo Bills again – and he’s also my personal chef’s brother, and Antonio Brown is another one of my good friends,” Love continued. “Antonio Brown is a Hall of Fame wide receiver and Super Bowl MVP. He’s not in the league right now because he is going through other sh-t. “Long story short, I was born in Switzerland and I met these guys through business. Regardless of where I am on the planet. We always work out in the offseason,” Love explained.

By the way, Antonio Brown is neither a Hall of Famer or Super Bowl MVP.

John Brown Denies Knowing Love

Then Love switched to a video where he explained to viewers that he was born in Switzerland and moved to the United States when he was 20 and his family is one of the richest families in Switzerland.

John Brown saw the viral video and hopped on Facebook to call Love out, writing: “Boy I never met you stop all that lying!! Show me some pictures of us or text messages from my number.”

To round out his list of alleged star workout partners, Love cited wide receiver John Brown, who played for the Buffalo Bills in 2019–2020 and briefly rejoined their roster in 2022. Though Brown is no longer active in the NFL, Love used his name in videos recorded throughout his four-year scam to convince women of his deep ties across league locker rooms.

Brown is an unrestricted free agent right now but played for the Bills in spurts from 2019-2022, so the video was made around that time.

You would believe that all of these things are easily verifiable, but he was able to swindle plenty of women and their testimonies are all over social media.

woman who dated alleged con artist Daejon Love has shared her experience, revealing she gave him roughly $11,000 after he projected an image of extreme wealth by spending lavishly and buying her a Corvette. According to her, Love never claimed to be an active NFL player, instead pic.twitter.com/WwKBorm3AC — livebitez (@livebitez) August 29, 2026

So the fact that we know that this guy is a straight con artist, who was walking around with a San Francisco 49ers helmet, fabricating elaborate stories and videos to deceive people – and as some women have alleged on social media scamming them out of huge sums of money with promises to repay them – do the names that he mentioned as good friends of his really surprise anyone?

Some Fans Believe Scammer Could Really Know Tyreek Hill & Antonio Brown

Due to the other two players’ history off the field and erratic behavior, some fans didn’t find it that far-fetched that Love would know them in some way.

not fafetched that he could be friends with AB or Tyreek Hill… — LA MAQUINA DE SOMBRAS (@FANalyst1) August 31, 2026

“not farfetched that he could be friends with AB or Tyreek Hill…,” one fan commented.

Tyreek Hill Has Faced Backlash For Creating Broken Homes, Takes Huge Divorce Hit

Tyreek Hill has a reported 10 or more children and has been in one legal, domestic or criminal entanglement after another prior to and since leaving Kansas City for Miami. The injured former All-Pro receiver is currently trying to rehab a devastating knee injury and land on a new team. He hasn’t made the best of choices throughout his career and has a laundry list of situations that confirm this statement. He recently took a huge hit in his divorce from Keeta Vaccaro. The settlement included:

– $500,000 lump sum for personal/legal expenses

– $20,000–$50,000 per month in “status quo” spending money

– $457,517 for attorney fees

– $100,000 car allowance

– Exclusive use of their $5.5M Miami condo, with Hill covering mortgage, insurance, utilities, and health care for Vaccaro and their daughter Capri.

Antonio Brown On House Arrest Facing Attempted Murder Charges

Antonio Brown’s NFL demise came swiftly, as he stormed off the field in the middle of a game against the NY Jets as a member of the Tom Brady-lead Tampa Bay Bucs back in 2022. Ever since Brown has been on a roller coaster ride, from rapper to social media shock jock to streamer. He’s currently facing attempted murder charges and under house arrest for an incident where he allegedly let off gun shots at an Aidin Ross stream. Brown maintains that it was self-defense, and the guys were trying to rob him. Then he claimed racial profiling by Miami PD. He fled to Dubai for a while before returning to face the music.

RELATED: ‘He Was Shooting In The Air, It’s On Video’: Antonio Brown Is At Large In Dubai, Accuses Miami PD Of Racial Profiling

Recently, Brown proclaimed that he was going to be inducted to the Pro Football Hall of Fame on his first ballot in 2027 when he becomes eligible. And says he will be the first OnlyFans model to get a gold jacket.