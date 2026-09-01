‘Needs To Be A Microscope Put On These Women’: Emmanuel Acho Says NFL Scammers Daejon Love and Uras Agee IV ‘Exposed Women For Their Disgusting Thirst For Pro Athletes’

Emmanuel Acho and his “Speakeasy” podcast crew, including LeSean McCoy, have been all over the Daejon Love story. The life he was impersonating when he swindled women out of a reported $1.8M was that of the podcast hosts. Those guys really were NFL players, and Acho says this entire ordeal is more a reflection of how bad the culture has gotten than anything Love did.

Acho straight out blames the women who do the most to get with a “professional athlete,” regardless of what it is they want from him. They will often ignore clear red flags, just to be able to be associated with the star athlete.

“Daejon Love exposed women for their disgusting thirst and lust for professional athletes,” Acho said on the video.

"Daejon Love exposed women for their disgusting thirst and lust for professional athletes"



– @EmmanuelAcho doesn't mince words about how Daejon Love effectively scammed over 26 women out of $1.3 million dollars pic.twitter.com/KINlLk8zFz — Speakeasy (@speakeasytlkshw) September 1, 2026

“He didn’t pose as a being pastor. He didn’t pose as a school teacher, surgeon or an investment banker for a reason. What does that say about the culture that people are such gluttons for professional athletes that if I throw on some jewlery, wear a nice watch, flash a Lamborghini and say I got a couple cribs in South Beach, all of a sudden you will jump at a chance to be with me whether in public or private,” Acho continued.

“To me there’s a greater exposure for the insatiable appetite for professional athletes among some lower level or different types of women that’s really just exposing the culture of disgusting lust for athletes. There also needs a microscope put on these women,” he added.

Acho dives into some very contentious waters because many people will see this as victim shaming. His point about an infatuation with athletes is well taken, but that can be held true for any successful man with a high public profile and money to throw around and impress people. Women are generally attracted to successful men and more willing to do things the way that a high-value man wants things done in order to stay in favor.

The comments express an understanding of where Acho is coming from, with many social media users agreeing that the entire thirst for wealth extends beyond just athlete culture.

“Lowest form of reasoning ever,” said a person identifying as an athlete. “Yes, there are pastors that do this, real ones. Yes, there are women chasing regular, non-athletes that fall for shi. Stop making it about ‘us athletes being chased by thirsty chicks.’” “We live in capitalism, most people want proximity to power. Athletes hold that power being ingrained in these high level fraternities aka the NFL, NBA, etc Everyone playing the game,” one netizen responded. “This is what society becomes when we are driven by capitalism. parents don’t raise their kids with “faith” and to be of “character”. Regardless if it’s the women being lustful, naive, or the men being dishonest – we all have a lot to learn from this BS. May god help us all,” said one pessimist on X. “What is it about professional athletes that draws them to these types of women? It’s a two way street, they lust for money and clout and you lust for looks,” on comparison said.

Fans Agree with Acho That Daejon Love Exposed Gold Digger Mentality

“FACTS all these gold diggers got exposed. DaeJon really a hero. Love jersey about to SELL OUT,” one fan rejoiced.

“Really what Daejon Love exposed was the lack of male role models in young girls lives. I taught my daughters to ask questions and don’t assume anyone is trustworthy. Just asking one male ‘have you ever heard of a 49er named Daejon Love’ would’ve saved these women some dough,” a concerned father expressed. NBA player Stephen Jackson somewhat defended Love’s actions as well. He didn’t blame women for his scamming success, but he did call out the men who are clowning Love, but also do plenty of lying and false portrayals for women in their daily lives. “I see y’all laughing at the dude. Y’all ain’t no better than him. A lot of y’all still got hoop dreams, y’all just ain’t walking around with a uniform on,” Jackson said in a livestream that has been reposted. “Y’all can’t laugh at him because y’all do the same thing. The only difference is he’s wearing a helmet and a jersey. Most of y’all are fake, and none of y’all know what you’re talking about,” Jackson added.

Uras Agee IV Impersonated Tampa Bay Bucs Player: The Culture Is Real

The same way that Acho says there’s a disgusting culture being led by some women, there’s also more Daejon Love’s out there. In fact, Uras Agee IV, a former Division II football player was also recently exposed online for fabricating a professional football career.

Another girl speaks out about dating a FAKE NFL player after Daejon Love’s story went viral, claiming her ex-boyfriend Uras Agee IV, a former D2 safety, pretended to be on the Dallas Cowboys, SCAMMED her for money, and then cheated on her 😳💀👀



“He showed me photos, videos,… pic.twitter.com/PCqxSPmFm6 — Slime🐍 (@ItsKingSlime) August 31, 2026

Agee claimed that he played with the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and he even lied about being a Super Bowl LV champion.

Unearthed social media posts and fo rged graphics — including a fake “Welcome to the Family” graphic from Roc Nation —were used to build his scam social media profile. Similar to Love, he wore team gear to public events, such as a charity toy drive in Tampa where he signed autographs and had folks believing he was actively on the team.

The Internet Finds Another Man Who Allegedly Faked an NFL Career as a Dallas Cowboys Player



Social media personality Uras Agee IV is facing scrutiny over claims that he portrayed himself as a former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys player. Available records show he played… pic.twitter.com/dnxKlRBrcT — Complex (@Complex) August 30, 2026

The blame can be thrown back and forth, and in many ways Love’s ability to scam these women into giving him money does expose a shifty and predatorial culture that is prevalent in music, sports entertainment and any business of life where connections and proximity means everything. Acho was pointing that out, but the blame goes both ways and probably more so on the person doing the blatant deceiving.