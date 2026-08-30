‘There Is No Way This Is Real’: Former NFL Star Shawne Merriman Talks Fake NFL Player Daejon Love as Another Scammer Surfaces on Internet

There is catfishing, and then there is full-scale federal fraud. Daejon Labrayae Love, 35, was arrested by the FBI after allegedly orchestrating a multi-state romance and investment scheme spanning more than four years. Posing as a San Francisco 49ers wide receiver and a wealthy real estate investor, Love allegedly targeted dozens of women across California, Oregon, Washington, and Idaho on dating apps.

Daejon Love Accused of Scamming Women Out Of $1.3M

The multi-state operation came to an end at the Boise Airport in Idaho, where FBI agents arrested Love and Taylor Jamie Chan, 18. Charged in federal court in Oregon with wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud, the duo allegedly defrauded at least 26 women out of roughly $1.3 million. Investigators say the pair relied on elaborate psychological deception: Love built romantic trust, while Chan posed as his high-flying financial adviser to validate nonexistent investment opportunities.

Fake 49ers Player Daejon Love Called Serious Flight Risk https://t.co/p9hGa7pCJm — TMZ (@TMZ) August 30, 2026

Chargers Legend Shawne Merriman Can’t Believe It

Former NFL star Shawne Merriman, who earned the nickname “Lights Out,” shared a post torching Love’s bogus football claims. In a leaked audio clip, Love told a woman that clearing NFL waivers required “physical, mental, and emotional” components, adding that a broken pinky finger forced the 49ers to keep him on the roster. Merriman reacted with utter disbelief at the fabricated roster rules.

“There is absolutely no way this is real if so this dude seriously needs to be studied.”

Apparently Daejon Love isn’t the only fake NFL player scamming for the money –



Uras Agee, was a player for the Bucs and the Cowboys, only problem is no one told the organization. He was even selling social media deals and brand ambassador deals.



via Instagram ev_handd pic.twitter.com/flCxDJRRXO — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) August 30, 2026

Another NFL Impersonating Scammer Emerges: Meet Uras Agee IV

Love isn’t the only one caught fabricating an NFL career. Meet Uras Agee IV. He reportedly spent years online posing as a safety for the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers — even claiming to be a Super Bowl LV champion. Agee backed up his alter ego with forged Roc Nation Sports “Welcome to the Family” graphics, fake training camp updates, and YouTube vlogs detailing his alleged “NFL journey”.

In reality, public records show Agee played Division II college football at Shorter University without ever appearing on an NFL roster or signing with Roc Nation.

Fans Chime In

The actions of Love and Agee IV definitely got social media buzzing, as fans took to X to have fun with the nonsense.

“This man had on a helmet with a 2 button polo and some golf gloves,” a fan said.

“Least he didn’t run routes on the beach like the other dude,” another fan said.

“This guy actually looks like he plays football lol other dude didn’t even look like he played Madden,” a person commented.

“lol real NFL players should start doing this,” a fan mentioned.

“He plays DB so that only means 1 thing… we need Daejon Love vs Uras Agee 1 on 1s,” a fan quipped.

“We need the 26 losers who sent him money to come out,” a fan said.

“Bro practicing in a revo speed helmet that’s literally banned in the league,” someone else replied.

“Successful scamming on another level,” a fan spewed.