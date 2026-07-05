‘You Gonna Have To Stop Running Behind Your Mama’: Niners WR Brandon Aiyuk’s Crashout Reaches New Heights With Odd Shot At Commanders Star QB Jayden Daniels

The Brandon Aiyuk crashout that’s been going on for a while now took another wild turn yesterday. For months now the Niners wideout has been posting some very strange Instagram videos.

In each video Aiyuk, the former All-Pro, has made it his business to take shots or call out the Niners. The former Arizona State star is upset the team voided his 2026 guaranteed money after he failed to participate in rehab for his torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus. He has also accused the front office and his former agent of creepy and predatory behavior, publicly demanding a trade to the Washington Commanders.

Brandon Aiyuk blasts Jayden Daniels for laughing exchange with 49ers fan: 'Turn your savage up' https://t.co/k5TVmAqOPL pic.twitter.com/OcqLb6xEKW — New York Post (@nypost) July 4, 2026

Aiyuk Likely Burned That DC Bridge With Latest Video

In a video that’s now gone viral, Aiyuk, who is considered a close friend and former teammate of Washington Commanders star quarterback Jayden Daniels from their time together at Arizona State, decided to come for Daniels and his very active mom, Regina Jackson, who has been criticized for her helicopter parenting of a grown man. She has even admitted to vetting her 25-year-old son’s potential girlfriends, dedicating her life to protecting his fortune from groupies, gold diggers and the like.

Recently, a clip went viral online showing a fan yelling “[expletive] Brandon Aiyuk” at Daniels, and the Commanders QB laughed.

That apparently bothered the San Francisco 49ers wide receiver, who unfollowed Daniels and posted, “Tf always so funny lil (expletive). Turn your savage up.”

Not long after that in a video Aiyuk claims that Daniels told him this…

“You on my team now, you follow my rules.” Aiyuk responded, “I’m a grown [expletive] man, boy. You gonna have to stop running behind yo mama and I might believe what you talking about. But until then, mm-mm.”

Brandon Aiyuk has a message for Jayden Daniels



“You’re on my team now. You follow my rules. Boy, I’m a grown ass man. You’re gonna have to start running behind your momma and I might believe what you’re talking about, but until then, uh-uh.” pic.twitter.com/RvEuTHq0yf — Coach Yac 🗣 (@Coach_Yac) July 4, 2026

Daniels Makes Post And Aiyuk Responds Like Nothing Ever Happened

The always cool, calm and collected Daniels’ response to Aiyuk’s nonsense was nothing more than an emoji of DMV native and lifelong Washington football fan Kevin Durant with his thumbs down. Daniels also allegedly unfollowed Aiyuk.

Then, Aiyuk made another post tagging Daniels. This time, he’s seen wearing a Commanders hat and the caption read, “Let’s run it 5! Let’s see! Need you available all szn and I’ll do the same!”

Fans Chime In On Brandon Aiyuk’s Strange Behavior

Aiyuk’s strange behavior once again has social media buzzing.

“Keep in mind he’s not even on the team,” a person said. “He’s cooked now lol JD was his last leg, sign Diggs keep it moving,” someone else replied. “Okay so he’s DEFINITELY not going to Washington PLEASE send him to Cleveland,” a fan commented. “N*gga got cte for signing a contract lol,” a fan mentioned. “Where are the Commanders fans who wanted him so badly? Here’s your guy talking sh-t to your QB,” another person quipped.

Former Commanders And Niners GM Warns Washington About Aiyuk

Although he wasn’t with the team when the Niners drafted Aiyuk with the 25th pick in the 2020 NFL draft, former Niners and Commanders GM Scot McCloughan warned Washington against signing him.

“At Arizona State he got in trouble there too. Herm Edwards was the coach and he said ‘Listen, he’s a wild card. We don’t know if he’s going to show up. We don’t know if he’s gonna do anything or he might come and have the best day of his career’… What he’s done to the 49ers is embarrassing. Embarrassing. What you’re getting in your building is going to be the same thing. There will be good days, but there’s gonna be bad days.”

It’s a real possibility that Aiyuk may have played his last down of NFL football. However, if he’s healthy, then talent usually prevails in the NFL.