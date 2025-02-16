“I Can’t Make This Up” | Niners Star Brandon Aiyuk Pulled Over Following Suspicion He Stole His New $90K Truck

In yet the latest case of driving while Black, San Francisco 49ers star Brandon Aiyuk was pulled over by police. The dynamic wideout, who missed most of last season after tearing his ACL, had just purchased a $90,000 Jeep Trackhawk before being apprehended by California State police earlier this week in San Jose, California. The police believed he’d stolen the vehicle, while that’s a possibility, it’s highly unlikely that Aiyuk who signed a four-year, $120 million extension with the Niners prior to last season would be in a stolen vehicle.



But, as we’ve seen all too often it’s nothing more than a case of being racially profiled. It also proves that even despite Aiyuk’s status as a highly paid NFL player he isn’t above being subjected to such treatment.



Brandon Aiyuk was pulled over because a cop thought he stole the car. After picking up his brand-new Jeep Trackhawk, Aiyuk was stopped despite allegedly going just 53 MPH in a 55 MPH zone. He argued that the car wasn't registered as stolen, so there was no reason for the stop,… pic.twitter.com/zrwM8ymY6R — IG: NFLPreme (@premefootball) February 14, 2025

Aiyuk Says He Only Drove Two Miles Before Being Pulled Over

“Brand new Trackhawk. Bro, I got the Trackhawk at 53 miles. I got pulled over at 55 miles. I’m waiting all day to get this off the truck. … You know I’m about to spin. I’m about to hear the engine,” Aiyuk said.

Police claim that the Trackhawk has become the latest choice in vehicular thefts, so because of that it has them checking drivers of the vehicle randomly.

“You see how that looks on our end?” the officer said. “You’re rolling around in brand-new Dodges, which are commonly stolen. … I don’t watch football. I didn’t say you are, I’m saying that’s what it looks like.”

That explanation led to this response by Aiyuk.

“Nothing says that they’re stolen. Nothing says that I’m stealing cars.”

In the end, Aiyuk joked with the officer, “You want me to pop the hood, too? Do you want to see what’s under the hood? You want to see what’s under the hood.” Before pulling away, Aiyuk revved the engine and, while leaving, added, “I say, ‘You try to hear it?’ He said, ‘Hell, yeah! Go for it.’”

No matter how the cop tried to clean it up, it reeks of racial profiling because Aiyuk is Black and riding in a nice, expensive vehicle.

#49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk was pulled over and harassed because a police officer thought he was driving a stolen Jeep Trackhawk pic.twitter.com/lETabSfQaH — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) February 15, 2025

Aiyuk Is Rehabbing Knee

After helping lead the Niners to Super Bowl 58 with 75 receptions for a career-high 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns, Aiyuk was rewarded with that huge $120 million extension. But his nor his Niners teammates 2024-25 season went as planned, with the team finishing last in the NFC West (6-11) following a rash of injuries. Aiyuk was one of those lost to injury when he tore his ACL, MCL and meniscus in an October loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Aiyuk is expected to miss all of the team’s offseason program. He’s also going to miss a huge chunk of next season as well as he recovers and regains strength in that knee. Adding insult to injury is teammate and fellow star wideout Deebo Samuel has requested a trade from the team, and will likely be dealt when the league new year begins in March.