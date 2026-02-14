‘Big Guy Is Smoother Than Stefon Diggs’: Fans Chime In On Niners Star Trent Williams Leaving Wife At Home And Bringing Girlfriend To NFL Honors 

The 2026 NFL Honors featured a who’s who of NFL player and an A-list of Hollywood entertainers. The event which recognizes the best in the league is the final piece of Super Bowl week before the big game.

The Comeback Player of the Year went to San Francisco 49ers running do-it-all running back Christian McCaffrey, but it was one of Run CMC’s key blockers that made headlines in the show’s aftermath.

Did Trent Williams Bring Girlfriend And Leave Wife At Home?

The talk following the awards show centered around Niners All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams bringing his girlfriend to the show and leaving his alleged wife at home. I say alleged because conflicting reports say they’re divorced and others don’t.

Williams’s wife says that the couple is still married…

“Is Trenton and I still married, YES! Has he cheated and did he have a child outside of our marriage, YES! Am I bitter, No!“

This despite him having a girlfriend and having a baby outside of the marriage.

Fans Chime In On The Drama

Niners and NFL fans took to social media to express their opinions on the matter.

"Man I just need dude to block for Purdy. I'm not worried about this drama," one fan said.

Sounds like all Niners fans care about is getting any drama under control abd having the future Hall of Famer ready to go for OTAs, minicamps and training camp. In other words they don’t care about his personal life only what he does on the gridiron.

What’s Next For Trent?

At the conclusion of this season, questions lingered as to whether the five-time All-Pro and 12-time Pro Bowler who will turn 38 by the beginning of the next season would hang up the cleats. But, Williams quickly put those rumors to rest and announced that he was indeed returning for the 2026 season.

In fact, he mentioned that he intends to play a few more years in to his 40s. With him set to make $33.1 million this season, the belief is the Niners will look to restructure his deal. Williams is currently the fourth-highest paid offensive lineman in the NFL. The only thing missing from Williams’ glowing resume is a Super Bowl ring.